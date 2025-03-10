Featured
Lamoriello Fails to Make Good On Other Islanders Trade Options
The New York Islanders could have had a better trade deadline, but Lou Lamoriello failed to take advantage of other trades available.
New York Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello had an opportunity to reshape the team’s future at this season’s trade deadline. Of the four players most expected might get moved — Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Anders Lee — he retained three of those players.
The Nelson trade came as a surprise. However, Lamoriello made the most of the deal, securing prospect Cal Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a 2026 first-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2028 in exchange for Nelson and William Dufour. He later flipped Kylington to Anaheim for future assets.
This was the kind of trade that aligned with Lamoriello’s goal of making the Islanders younger. However, the trade deadline sent mixed signals.
On one hand, Lamoriello opted to sell off key assets, moving on from older players and securing strong returns. On the other, he still viewed the team as competitive enough to push for a playoff spot in the East. The approach seemed contradictory, leaving questions about the team’s long-term direction.
The Islanders Tried to Keep Nelson Before Trading Him
Reports are that he offered Nelson a three-year contract for around $7.5 million or higher. From indications, Nelson wanted to stay, but Lamoriello knows this is a business. You either take the team’s offer, or you leave. Nelson decided that he was worth more and was traded. That was a good thing for the Islanders, despite his loyalty.
Lamoriello made the move he believed was best for business. However, with Palmieri, Pageau, and others still available, why not fully commit—either by retooling aggressively like Dallas or embracing a rebuild like Boston? Straddling both approaches is a risky gamble without a clear understanding of the odds.
The only way for the Islanders not to be mediocre is to get younger and get goal-scoring, neither of which they have. Bo Horvat and Matthew Barzal are their offense. They needed more, and they could have gotten that if they had traded those other guys.
The package for one player might not have equaled the Nelson return, but the Islanders were offered a first-round pick plus other assets for Palmieri. You have to make that deal. There were other deals on the table for Pageau.
Are the Islanders Going to Rebuild?
So what if Palmieri is in contract extension talks? The player has not yet taken the deal presented. “We’ll see,” when asked if Palmieri was definitely coming back. In other words, he will bring back Palmieri on the team’s terms, not the players’.
Even with the supposed “change” on the horizon, Lamoriello refuses to embrace the word “rebuild.” At best, we’ll be calling this a “retool.” However, pushing for the playoffs after trading Brock Nelson seems like a conflicting decision. If keeping Nelson was an option, the Islanders could have either let him walk in free agency or continued negotiations—similar to what the Vancouver Canucks are doing with Brock Boeser.
Instead, Lamoriello prioritized making the playoffs, even if it meant another first-round exit. Rather than fully committing to getting younger and acquiring assets that could be leveraged for a stronger offseason, he chose to keep most of his veterans, but not the most important one.
Imagine if the Islanders had started this transition after their back-to-back Stanley Cup Semifinal appearances. They might be ahead in their retool rather than stuck in a situation similar to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trying to be competitive while rebuilding rarely works. The Washington Capitals successfully retooled because they made the right trades and hired the right coach.
The Islanders, however, have mismanaged their prospects and young players for years. Had they handled development properly, they might be in Washington’s position now. But they aren’t.
The hope is that Lamoriello will follow through on the change he promised on Saturday. Otherwise, the Islanders risk remaining stuck in mediocrity. The bigger question, though, is whether Lamoriello will even be the one to make those changes.
