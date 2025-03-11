NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Bruins, Panthers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 10), the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Buffalo Sabres in a game of missed opportunities. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand addressed his exit from the Boston Bruins in an emotional presser with the Florida media. Finally, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Mikko Rantanen told him he was never going to stay and play for the team.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar 10

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Marchand Talks His Exit from the Bruins

Brad Marchand spoke with Florida media on Monday and in an emotional thank you, said he appreciated his time with the Boston Bruins. He said he holds no ill will to the team and knows that it’s just business, even though it’s not what he wanted.

Read More Than the Recap Here

Ekblad Suspended for 20 Games

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Saying he was surprised to learn that something he took to recover from an injury would result in a failed test, he took responsibility and said he looked forward to being back with his team at the end of the season.

Read More About the Recap Here

Oilers Lose to Sabres

In a game the Edmonton Oilers should have won, the Buffalo Sabres defeated Connor McDavid and the Oilers 3-2 on Monday night. Edmonton didn’t get the goaltending they needed and failed to cash in early when they hit several posts. They couldn’t get the equalizer in the third period either.

Stuart Skinner is taking heat again for not being able to stop a couple of opportunities he would have liked to have back.

Read More

NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 10 Posts

Next: Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade

