New York Islanders
Nelson Trade Prompts Islanders Choice Not to Dump Kyle Palmieri
The New York Islanders are not trading Kyle Palmieri ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. they will work on an extension.
As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, “Hearing that the Islanders have told pending UFA Kyle Palmieri, they’re not trading him today and focused on working on a contract extension with him over the coming days. The Islanders did consider a trade and talked to some NHL teams, but they all said they got the sense Palmieri was staying put.
The @NYIslanders are reportedly working to extend Kyle Palmieri rather than trading him. #Isles— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 7, 2025
(per @TheFourthPeriod) pic.twitter.com/tVHqhlaGWB
LeBrun says the Islanders really struggled with trading Brock Nelson, and they don’t want to give up on the season as they are still close to the playoff conversation. Palmieri is a consistent producer for the team and trading him would essentially tell the rest of the Islanders roster that their GM is throwing in the towel.
Part of the decision to move Nelson involved the return. They got forward Cal Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a 2026 first-round Pick, and a conditional 2028 third-round Pick. Palmieri isn’t going to fetch anywhere near that kind of return. There would have been value in a trade, but the return versus the benefit of keeping him for a playoff run led the Islanders to believe the latter was a better option.
LeBrun said not to expect a deal to be announced on Friday. It could come after the trade deadline expires.
