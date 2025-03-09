Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans

As per a report by The Fourth Period, the expectation remains that Mitch Marner will hit free agency this summer. He wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it’s clear after the recent report of his declining a trade for Mikko Rantanen that he wants to leverage his no-move clause, and get paid by the team he’s currently a member of. The Leafs gave him a choice to go several ways on deadline day, but he opted to stay put and not sign a new deal that works for both sides, instead seeking a competitive contract starting at $104 million over eight years.

The Maple Leafs’ attempts to secure Marner’s long-term future while giving him an out to another team may take a dramatic turn when all is said and done. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston’s detailed report of the conversation between the two sides has to mean Marner and his camp are willing to continue holding all the cards. He’s choosing to remain in Toronto for the time being, but the expectation is that he’ll test the market come July 1.

With the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, Marner and the Leafs find themselves at a crossroads. Toronto has been eager to extend Marner. They’ve now also shown they are eager to move him if he doesn’t want to stick around. Speculation is that they’ve put an offer of $13 million per season on the table. However, Marner appears content to wait and explore his market value.

Marner Is Betting Everything on This Year’s Playoffs

Marner’s playoff performance this season will mean so much more than it ever has. If he delivers in the postseason and helps Toronto make a deep run, he’ll have proved he’s worth what he’s likely asking for. If he doesn’t, he’ll need to go back to the Leafs and take his lumps if this fan base isn’t going to turn on him.

The fact he stopped the Leafs from adding Rantanen means the optics of this situation could turn ugly. “If he has a great playoffs and signs at a reasonable contract, he could see his number retired,” one analyst noted. “But if he struggles and still demands top dollar, he’ll go down as one of the biggest villains in Toronto sports history.”

Mitch Marner and Brad Treliving negotiations with Maple Leafs could get interesting

Marner has placed immense pressure on himself to perform. The fact that Rantanen—widely regarded as a better playoff performer—couldn’t secure a $14 million annual contract in a tax-friendly market may indicate that Marner’s market value isn’t as strong as he believes. He’ll need to knock it out of the park if he wants that money from Toronto.

Did the Leafs Leak the Trade Talks as a Message?

One of the more intriguing aspects of this trade deadline situation is how the details of the discussion between the Leafs and Marner leaked. Some wonder if the Leafs intentionally made Marner’s decision to decline an extension and a trade public to control the narrative heading into the offseason. This could bea way to apply pressure heading into extension talks after the season. At the very least, Toronto might be preparing the fanbase for his potential departure.

“If he declines an extension and walks in free agency, he will never recover his reputation here,” one report suggested. If fans turn on Marner when the season is over, losing him for nothing won’t sting as bad if the consensus is “good riddance.”

Marner’s camp is reportedly aware of the optics,, and if he does enter free agency, they hope he becomes one of the most coveted players in years.

Was This the Beginning of the End?

Despite Marner’s undeniable talent, the unfolding situation has led many to believe it’s finally time to move in another direction. If Marner ultimately leaves, the Leafs could use the freed-up cap space to finally split up the core. They won’t be able to sign Rantanen now that he’s in Dallas, but others will be out there.

