Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 9: Fallout from Maple Leafs and Oilers chasing Rantanen, Canucks talks Boeser’s value, Marchand and Bruins divorce.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 9), the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs both took a pitch for Mikko Rantanen. In one case, the Oilers didn’t have the trade assets they needed. In the other, the Leafs couldn’t get Mitch Marner to agree to both the other way in the trade. What domino effects do both teams trying to land the star winger have on each organization moving forward? Have the Vancouver Canucks created an untenable situation with Brock Boser? Finally, how did things fall apart between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Fallout from Oilers and Maple Leafs Failing to Land Rantanen
Both the Oilers and Maple Leafs missed out on Mikko Rantanen and it will be interesting to see what direction each teams goes in as a result. For now, both organizations will try to make a deep run in the playoffs with the players they did add. In the offseason, things could get fascinating.
For the Leafs, having asked Mitch Marner to waive his no-trade clause but moving in another direction when he declined, is he going to stay? Marner says he wants to remain a Maple Leafs, but it also seems clear he wants to seek the highest payday possible.
The Oilers still need an elite top-six winger, and Marner will be a free agent this summer. If he tests the market, will the Oilers go after him? They were prepared to give a huge contract to Rantanen.
Read More About the Recap Here
Bruins Face-to-Face With Marchand Ended Relationship
Elliotte Friedman revealed that the reason the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand was because the team and the forward weren’t at all on the same page. They had agreed on term on a new deal, but the dollar figure wasn’t close. Marchand was willing to compromise a little, but the Bruins were not.
When it was clear they couldn’t find a happy middle ground, Marchand said he wanted to go to the Florida Panthers. The rest is history.
Did the Canucks Do Brock Boeser Dirty?
The Vancouver Canucks essentially came out after the trade deadline and said that the offers teams had to acquire Boeser in trade weren’t anywhere near worth making the deal. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks were looking for a first-round pick. Patrik Allvin’s post-deadline comments included him saying, “If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me.”
Why did the Canucks essentially say Boeser wasn’t worth anything valuable on the trade market? Are they trying to tell him his value on the open market subtly won’t be what he’s hoping?
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 9 Posts
- Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason
- Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans
- Boeser Disrespected by GM: Canucks Contract Negotiation Tactic?
- Walman, Jones and Oilers New Attitude in 5-4 Win Over Stars
- NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Bruins
Next: Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 15 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 9: Fallout from Maple Leafs and Oilers chasing Rantanen,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason
Could the Edmonton Oilers make a run at Mitch Marner this summer after their...
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans
The Toronto Maple Leafs likely leaked the Mitch Marner trade deadline drama in an...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Boeser Disrespected by GM: Canucks Contract Negotiation Tactic?
Patrik Allvin railroaded Brock Boeser in a post-deadline media conference in a move some...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Walman, Jones and Oilers New Attitude in 5-4 Win Over Stars
The Edmonton Oilers have increased their physicality, in large part because of the additions...
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Rantanen chased by Oilers and Maple Leafs, Canucks and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 8: Oilers and Leafs chased Rantanen, Bruins lowballed Marchand,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs went after Mikko Rantanen and reported considered Matthew Knies and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
The Edmonton Oilers did make a play for Mikko Rantanen and two other forwards...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins’ Deadline Focused on Crosby, Summer Trades Coming
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several deadline moves, most of which should hint at a...