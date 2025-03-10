NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 9), the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs both took a pitch for Mikko Rantanen. In one case, the Oilers didn’t have the trade assets they needed. In the other, the Leafs couldn’t get Mitch Marner to agree to both the other way in the trade. What domino effects do both teams trying to land the star winger have on each organization moving forward? Have the Vancouver Canucks created an untenable situation with Brock Boser? Finally, how did things fall apart between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand?

Both the Oilers and Maple Leafs missed out on Mikko Rantanen and it will be interesting to see what direction each teams goes in as a result. For now, both organizations will try to make a deep run in the playoffs with the players they did add. In the offseason, things could get fascinating.

For the Leafs, having asked Mitch Marner to waive his no-trade clause but moving in another direction when he declined, is he going to stay? Marner says he wants to remain a Maple Leafs, but it also seems clear he wants to seek the highest payday possible.

The Oilers still need an elite top-six winger, and Marner will be a free agent this summer. If he tests the market, will the Oilers go after him? They were prepared to give a huge contract to Rantanen.

Bruins Face-to-Face With Marchand Ended Relationship

Elliotte Friedman revealed that the reason the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand was because the team and the forward weren’t at all on the same page. They had agreed on term on a new deal, but the dollar figure wasn’t close. Marchand was willing to compromise a little, but the Bruins were not.

When it was clear they couldn’t find a happy middle ground, Marchand said he wanted to go to the Florida Panthers. The rest is history.

Did the Canucks Do Brock Boeser Dirty?

The Vancouver Canucks essentially came out after the trade deadline and said that the offers teams had to acquire Boeser in trade weren’t anywhere near worth making the deal. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks were looking for a first-round pick. Patrik Allvin’s post-deadline comments included him saying, “If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me.”

Why did the Canucks essentially say Boeser wasn’t worth anything valuable on the trade market? Are they trying to tell him his value on the open market subtly won’t be what he’s hoping?

