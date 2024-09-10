Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official

The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800K. This comes on the same that the team officially confirmed they have invited defenseman Tyson Barrie to camp on a PTO.

Tinordi, 32, played the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, registering nine assists over 52 games. In 205 career NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Blackhawks, he has traveled a lot and is not likely to be a regular for the Flames this season. He may spend a good chunk of the season in the AHL, hence the two-way deal.

Standing at six-foot-six and weighing 229 pounds, the defenseman was selected 22nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2010 draft. He’s known for being tough, which is something the Flames might have been looking for.

Tyson Barrie Signs PTO with the Flames

The Flames made it official on Tuesday that defenseman Tyson Barrie will join the team on a PTO. UNlike Tinordi, who has accumulated all of 30 points throughout his NHL career, Barrie is mostly offense, having posted 109 goals and 505 points in 809 career games.

Barrie was moved to the Nashville Predators in a trade that saw the Edmonton Oilers acquire Mattias Ekholm. It was a deal that worked out wonderfully for the Oilers, but Barrie struggled to find consistency in Nashville. He was often a healthy scratch and wasn’t brought back this season. Unable to find a contract with a team, Barrie is hoping a good showing on a PTO will lead to a contract. Unfortunately, the Flames have a lot of defensemen looking for jobs, so a contract is not a given.

Barrie’s camp isn’t just confident he can earn a contract, but that he can earn one more than league minimum.

