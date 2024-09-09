Sidney Crosby “Optimistic” About New Contract with Penguins

Sidney Crosby spoke with the media on Monday, many of whom predictably had questions about his contract status with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Having not yet signed an extension, reports have been that Crosby is taking his time deciding and that he might not be sure he wants to stay long-term with a rebuilding Penguins club.
There’s good news for fans who were worried Crosby might leave or be traded before the deadline this season.
Joshua Clipperton reports that Crosby told the media in Las Vegas that he is “pretty optimistic” a contract extension will get done before the start of the season. He couldn’t reveal what day, but the fact he said “before the start of the season” means things must be getting closer.
The latest was that Crosby was taking his time, despite the fact the Penguins had placed several offers on the table. Elliotte Friedman noted it wasn’t about the money or the term, but about whether he felt confident in his own ability to handle losing, assuming that’s the direction the team was headed.
What Have Crosby and the Penguins Talked About?
Obviously, Crosby doesn’t want to play for another organization and sees himself as a Penguin for life. At the same time, he’s extremely competitive. He wants to win and is playing at an elite enough level that he can help a team contend. With that in mind, his conversations with the Penguins that have led him toward leaning on signing a new deal means they either have told him they plan to try and win, or he’s OK with losing.
The latter doesn’t seem as likely, so expect the Penguins to do what they can to add pieces around Crosby, should he sign another extension, and a full rebuild is likely out of the question
