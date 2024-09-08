Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts

In the most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas, the topic of player development came up with the Nashville Predators. The team saw a massive change in faces in the offseason and hopes have been high in the music city. With the additions of Steven Stamkos, and Jonathan Marchessault Friedman believes multiple players will be seeing a boost in their game this season.

One player sparked Friedman’s interest in who will see the most success. He stated: “Novak will become a better player.”

Novak’s Past Dominance Sets the Stage for a Standout Season

Novak, 27, solidified himself as a top-six forward in the Nashville organization. In his most recent season, he put up an impressive 45 points in 71 games, only playing roughly 14 minutes a night. In the season prior, Novak recorded 43 points in 51 games while only playing 11 minutes per game, as a rookie.

He has shown tremendous improvement in his two seasons on the professional level and is only expected to improve. The Minnesota native is predicted to play alongside Stamkos and Marchessault on the second line. Considering the star power on the second line, Novak will surely see a massive increase in ice time.

Stamkos and Marchessault to Enhance Novak’s Game

Stamkos, 34, scored 40 goals for the seventh time in his career last season, reaching 81 points in 79 games played with the Tampa Bay Lightning. His high level of leadership gave him the captaincy with the Lightning. With him playing alongside Novak, there is a chance that Novak could pick up on these traits and become a leader in the Predators organization.

Marchessault, 33, also reached the 40-goal mark last season, scoring 42 in 82 games. Along with being a regular-season stud, the former Vegas Golden Knight shines bright when it comes to postseason performance. Marchessault took home the Conn Smythe trophy in Vegas’ first Stanley Cup victory back in 2023, tallying 13 goals, and 12 assists in 22 games.

With the combination of Stamkos and Marchessault, Novak will play with two Stanley Cup winners. If Friedman’s suspicion is correct, Novak will have the opportunity to become a potential star in the league and bring the Predators into a deep playoff run.

