Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future

The Toronto Maple Leafs are always navigating the challenges of a hard salary cap. Season after season, the team fills in the spaces behind to team’s Core Four. Although the club has not used that strategy to win a Stanley Cup yet, the idea does put them in the regular-season mix season after season. The idea almost ensures the team will make the postseason.

One of these days all the dominos will fall in a straight line for the Maple Leafs and they will go on a long Stanley Cup journey.

The Emergence of William Nylander This Season Is Financially Problematic

While the emergence of William Nylander this season as a bona fide NHL star is great for the team, it is problematic from a salary-cap point of view. Right now, there seems to be no logic at all in trading the dynamic Swedish winger. In fact, the team’s resources will likely go into re-signing him when his current contract expires at the end of this season.

And, the Maple Leafs SHOULD re-sign him. No logic in the world suggests that the team would be better off without him than with him. But, what to do?

Kieffer Bellows Could Be In the Maple Leafs Long-Term Vision

Kieffer Bellows is a name that might not be on Maple Leafs fans’ radar. He was a New York Islanders draft choice a few seasons ago and he’s currently with the AHL Toronto Marlies on a PTO. He’s lighting up the AHL so far with his scoring, and now has put up six goals and has added six assists in eight games for the Maple Leafs AHL affiliate.

Laying out the longer-term vision of what will likely happen with Nylander’s signing, there’s a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Maple Leafs roster. Here, Bellows could become a significant tipping point for the team’s forward lineup. That could happen even as early as next season.

While an immediate call-up might not be on the horizon because the team currently has Tyler Bertuzzi lining up beside John Tavares and Nylander on the team’s second line, that’s not likely to be the case next season. Fans should expect Bertuzzi to become a casualty of Nylander’s necessary signing.

That’s where Bellows comes into play.

Here Bellows Comes Into the Maple Leafs Long-Term Vision

Bellows’ style of play and impressive scoring ability make him a potential prospect for the Maple Leafs future. With the impending large paycheck for Nylander, the team will need cost-effective contributors, and Bellows fits the mold.

Drawing parallels to the gritty presence of Michael Bunting over the past two seasons, Bellows brings a similar edge to the game. Looking ahead to next season, Nylander’s new contract is likely to eat up a substantial portion of the team’s salary-cap space. Then, Bellows could be the solution to fill the void. In what is currently Bertuzzi’s role, Bellows might find himself in the top six. There, given his style of play, he would offer the team a blend of offensive prowess and physical play.

Financial Constraints Offer the Maple Leafs a Great Opportunity

The financial constraints and the need for young, affordable talent make Bellows an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs. As Nylander’s contract negotiations unfold, the potential promotion of Bellows represents a strategic move for the team’s longer-term future success. The changing dynamics within the Maple Leafs’ roster, especially with players like Bertuzzi likely facing the highway out of town, create an opportunity for Bellows to step into a significant role.

In essence, Bellows could become the Maple Leafs’ tipping point. He provides a cost-effective solution with a playing style that aligns with the team’s vision. He has the same gritty edge that Bertuzzi now sometimes flashes and that Bunting played with.

Fans Should Keep an Eye on Bellows’ Time with the Marlies

As noted, there’s no logic to bring Bellows to the big club right now. The lineup is still being fleshed out, and Bellows would not be waiver-exempt. As a result, he will likely sign an AHL contract and stay with the Marlies this season. “I want to show that I can earn an NHL contract,” he said recently. “I also want to help this team win games. However long it takes or however long I’m here, whatever the situation is, I want to help this team go on a winning streak.”

That said, the upcoming seasons could see Bellows become a key figure in the big club’s forward corps. It will be then and there that he brings contributions both on the scoresheet and with a gritty on-ice presence.

