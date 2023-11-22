In the early-goings of an incredible NHL season, the outstanding performance by Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has sparked debates: Is it merely a coincidence, or is Nylander’s stellar start a result of entering a contract year?

In what can only be described as one of the great breakout seasons in the NHL over the past few years, Nylander has not only become the standout player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he’s also garnering early-season attention for the prestigious Hart Trophy. In calling in a breakout season, this is not to say that Nylander wasn’t already dynamic. He was. That said, he’s on another level in 2023-24 and with 17-straight games in the NHL with a point, Paul Bissonnette asked if Nylander was the “IT guy” in the NHL right now? It’s fair to argue he is.

With a lucrative looming contract waiting for him — from the Maple Leafs or someone else — his timing to explode offensively couldn’t be more perfect. That led to a question from Toronto Sun reporter Steve Simmons: “Is Nylander doing all this because his contract is up, which is an old wives’ tale in hockey?” He adds, “That has to be a thought for the Leafs. Or is he doing this now because this is who is he is and this is who he will be in the future?”

William Nylander Maple Leafs

One has to wonder if the Maple Leafs are at all concerned and it’s potentially a part of the reason an extension hasn’t been finalized yet. One would think that if the decision-makers were confident he could reproduce what he’s doing season-in and season-out, they would have signed him a long time ago. The Maple Leafs probably weren’t sure. Now, it appears that uncertainty is going to bite them.

The Leafs Better Hope He Wasn’t Cruising

Is Nylander showcasing this level of skill because his contract is in its final year? Or, is this an authentic reflection of his capabilities. So too, does a new contract define his future performances? It sounds like a question that would call into question Nylander’s ethics and compete level. But, it isn’t really about that. The NHL has seen players explode in a contract year, only to be a shell of themselves in subsequent seasons. In some cases it’s about effort. In others, it’s a mental thing.

Related: William Nylander: Maple Leafs Emerging a Rock Star

With Nylander — one of the coolest, carefree guys in any locker room — it’s hard to tell. It was probably hard to read him and his motivation on any given evening. He had a reputation as a game-changer, but also being one when he chose to be.

Probably Just a Coincidence, Says One Analyst About Nylander

Hockey analyst Ray Ferraro dismisses the contract speculation. He stated, “I don’t buy the contract stuff and the thought that he’s doing this because his contract is up. I don’t think he tries harder because his contract is up.” Ferraro further emphasizes that Nylander, known for his nonchalant attitude, doesn’t worry about contractual matters. “He’s going to get paid. He’s going to get at least seven years from somebody. There is no pressure on him contractually. Whether it’s the Leafs or another team, he’s going to get big money.”

Ferraro is right in one respect: Nylander was going to get paid. If the Leafs didn’t feel they could get to his rumored ask of $10 million, someone was going to. He probably didn’t worry about not being able to cash in. But, the timing is almost too good.

Nylander’s current standings in the NHL statistics are remarkable, ranking fourth in scoring, fourth in points per game, and sixth in goals. This significant leap in performance raises intriguing questions. Does the prospect of a lucrative contract drive Nylander? Does his outstanding play this season imply that he was operating at a lower level in previous seasons, only now setting a goal for a substantial contract? That would be a shame if true. It would also be hugely problematic for the Maple Leafs if, in keeping Nylander, they have to move on from a player like Mitch Marner.

Next: Oilers Have Talked to Jaroslav Halak’s Camp About Signing