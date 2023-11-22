In the early-goings of an incredible NHL season, the outstanding performance by Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has sparked debates: Is it merely a coincidence, or is Nylander’s stellar start a result of entering a contract year?
In what can only be described as one of the great breakout seasons in the NHL over the past few years, Nylander has not only become the standout player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he’s also garnering early-season attention for the prestigious Hart Trophy. In calling in a breakout season, this is not to say that Nylander wasn’t already dynamic. He was. That said, he’s on another level in 2023-24 and with 17-straight games in the NHL with a point, Paul Bissonnette asked if Nylander was the “IT guy” in the NHL right now? It’s fair to argue he is.
With a lucrative looming contract waiting for him — from the Maple Leafs or someone else — his timing to explode offensively couldn’t be more perfect. That led to a question from Toronto Sun reporter Steve Simmons: “Is Nylander doing all this because his contract is up, which is an old wives’ tale in hockey?” He adds, “That has to be a thought for the Leafs. Or is he doing this now because this is who is he is and this is who he will be in the future?”
One has to wonder if the Maple Leafs are at all concerned and it’s potentially a part of the reason an extension hasn’t been finalized yet. One would think that if the decision-makers were confident he could reproduce what he’s doing season-in and season-out, they would have signed him a long time ago. The Maple Leafs probably weren’t sure. Now, it appears that uncertainty is going to bite them.
The Leafs Better Hope He Wasn’t Cruising
Is Nylander showcasing this level of skill because his contract is in its final year? Or, is this an authentic reflection of his capabilities. So too, does a new contract define his future performances? It sounds like a question that would call into question Nylander’s ethics and compete level. But, it isn’t really about that. The NHL has seen players explode in a contract year, only to be a shell of themselves in subsequent seasons. In some cases it’s about effort. In others, it’s a mental thing.
Related: William Nylander: Maple Leafs Emerging a Rock Star
With Nylander — one of the coolest, carefree guys in any locker room — it’s hard to tell. It was probably hard to read him and his motivation on any given evening. He had a reputation as a game-changer, but also being one when he chose to be.
Probably Just a Coincidence, Says One Analyst About Nylander
Hockey analyst Ray Ferraro dismisses the contract speculation. He stated, “I don’t buy the contract stuff and the thought that he’s doing this because his contract is up. I don’t think he tries harder because his contract is up.” Ferraro further emphasizes that Nylander, known for his nonchalant attitude, doesn’t worry about contractual matters. “He’s going to get paid. He’s going to get at least seven years from somebody. There is no pressure on him contractually. Whether it’s the Leafs or another team, he’s going to get big money.”
Ferraro is right in one respect: Nylander was going to get paid. If the Leafs didn’t feel they could get to his rumored ask of $10 million, someone was going to. He probably didn’t worry about not being able to cash in. But, the timing is almost too good.
Nylander’s current standings in the NHL statistics are remarkable, ranking fourth in scoring, fourth in points per game, and sixth in goals. This significant leap in performance raises intriguing questions. Does the prospect of a lucrative contract drive Nylander? Does his outstanding play this season imply that he was operating at a lower level in previous seasons, only now setting a goal for a substantial contract? That would be a shame if true. It would also be hugely problematic for the Maple Leafs if, in keeping Nylander, they have to move on from a player like Mitch Marner.
Next: Oilers Have Talked to Jaroslav Halak’s Camp About Signing
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...
-
Florida Panthers/ 21 hours ago
NHL Teams Believe Panthers the Frontrunner For Patrick Kane
It sounds like a decision from Patrick Kane is imminent and there's one clear...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 22 hours ago
Laine Calls Healthy Scratch Most “Embarrassing Thing” of His Career
Patrik Laine said that being made a healthy scratch was the most embarrassing thing...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Bruins’ Lucic Out on Personal Recognizance, Told To Stay Away from Alcohol
Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Major Changes (Likely Trade) Coming to Blue Jackets Organization
According to an NHL insider regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets, 'one way or the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Executives Weigh in On Fair Contract Value for William Nylander
A number of NHL executive revealed what they thought was a fair value on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Patrik Laine a Healthy Scratch for Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets have announce Patrik Laine as a healthy scratch for tonight's game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Have Scouted All 3 of Canadiens Available Goalies
The Edmonton Oilers were seen scouting the Montreal Canadiens this week and teams said...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
3 Takeaways: Oilers’ Power Play Fails in Nutty 6-4 Loss to Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers dominated Tampa in the first, but couldn't put the Lightning away,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Go for Four: Trying to Keep Streak Going vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers start their road trip on Saturday, trying to win four games...
Roy Peters
November 22, 2023 at 9:13 am
The one thing nobody mentions, Tavares is being faster and better this year if your center is playing better the wingers will be better.