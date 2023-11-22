Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M

Former NHL general manager, now TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button made an interesting statement this week. During the latest Talking Point, he made the declaration that William Nylander’s new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs (or wherever it is he signs) has gone way up. In fact, he’s suggesting that David Pastrnak’s deal in Boston is now the new comparable. He then said Nylander is worth every penny of that deal.
He asked and answered the question about how high has the Nylander price tag risen since the start of the season. Button said that the comparable has shifted dramatically. At first, the Leafs thought they might be able to use Timo Meier’s deal in New Jersey as a benchmark. Then, it was believed that maybe $10 million would do it. Now, it’s Pastrnak, with Button firmly declaring, “The prices never go down.”
He said the Meier contract is well in the rearview mirror now. “I mean if they [Toronto] could get him at that contract, it would be William Nylander not valuing himself.” He then said that Nylander successfully bet on himself and noted: “So when you start to look at what the price should be for William Nylander, how about starting with David Pastrnak’s $11.25 million annual average value? And whoa David Pastrnak. Yeah. David Pastrnak.”
Nylander Is Proving He’s Worth Pastrnak’s Deal
Button went on to say that $11.25 million is now the number. He noted, “anything less than that, you have to think that maybe it’s a little bit of a discount for it.” He’s not discounting the idea that Nylander would take a little less to stick around, but Toronto isn’t getting him at $10 million now.
Button said, ” I could make the case for William Nylander being worth every penny of 11.25.” He’s probably right. The issue there is that the Leafs can’t keep Nylander at that rate without other roster changes. The question might be less about the dollar figure and more about the sacrifice. For example, are the Maple Leafs willing to lose someone like Mitch Marner to bring back Nylander? That’s what it might come to.
Next: Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
More News
-
NHL News/ 27 seconds ago
Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M
The days of getting William Nylander signed at $9-$10 million are gone says a...
-
Featured/ 3 hours ago
Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
Kieffer Bellows is not a name on Toronto Maple Leafs fans radar. However, he...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
NHL Teams Believe Panthers the Frontrunner For Patrick Kane
It sounds like a decision from Patrick Kane is imminent and there's one clear...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Laine Calls Healthy Scratch Most “Embarrassing Thing” of His Career
Patrik Laine said that being made a healthy scratch was the most embarrassing thing...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins’ Lucic Out on Personal Recognizance, Told To Stay Away from Alcohol
Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Major Changes (Likely Trade) Coming to Blue Jackets Organization
According to an NHL insider regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets, 'one way or the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Executives Weigh in On Fair Contract Value for William Nylander
A number of NHL executive revealed what they thought was a fair value on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Patrik Laine a Healthy Scratch for Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets have announce Patrik Laine as a healthy scratch for tonight's game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Have Scouted All 3 of Canadiens Available Goalies
The Edmonton Oilers were seen scouting the Montreal Canadiens this week and teams said...