Is Canucks Quinn Hughes the Best D-Man in the NHL?

You don’t have to be a Vancouver Canucks fan to know how good Quinn Hughes has been this season. This second, all you have to do is to read the stats line. Right now, as of November 22, Quinn Hughes sits alone atop the NHL points leaderboard with 30 points.

Hughes Is Already Reached Career Highs, and Will Still Be Adding

Hughes has undeniably established himself as one of the top defensemen in the NHL, and his recent performance highlights why he deserves such recognition. Notably, with his two points (a goal and an assist) against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night, Hughes became the first player in the NHL to reach 30 points this season. He’s showcased his offensive power.

Quinn Hughes has become a star and leader for the Vancouver Canucks

In the game against the Sharks, his two points contributed to the Canucks’ 3-1 victory. His achievement added to his remarkable season, where he’s already matched his goal total from last year’s total. He now has a career-high of eight goals and the season has at least three-quarters remaining.

Related: Canucks’ Power Play Works But the Defensive Issues Remain

Hughes’ offensive contributions are not limited to goal-scoring. He has demonstrated playmaking ability with a total of 22 assists through 19 games.

What Makes Hughes Special? Scorer, Playmaker, Leader

What sets Hughes apart is his consistency and impact in various aspects of the game. During a five-game point streak, he not only scored goals but also showcased his playmaking skills with eight assists. His ability to make a significant impact on both power-play and even-strength situations further cements his status as a top defenseman.

As far as his play with the man advantage, Hughes has now put up nine power-play points, emphasizing his importance in crucial game situations. In addition, this is his first season as the team’s captain. And, despite (or because of) his youth, the team is thriving.

Related: Canucks Quick Hits: Demko, Hoglander, Miller, Hronek & Hughes

Both offensively and defensively, Hughes has a stellar plus/minus rating, currently at a plus-16. He’s effective at both ends of the ice. Although his team this season isn’t doing much of it (losing), even in games where the Canucks don’t win, Hughes continues to be a force. In the recent 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, Hughes scored a tying goal and contributed to his team’s offensive efforts.

The Canucks Are Prospering With Hughes as Captain and Leader

Even beyond statistics, Hughes’ leadership qualities are evident. This is his first season as the team’s captain. In that role, he’s working closely with his new head coach Rick Tocchet to distribute leadership throughout the team.

This increased communication brings the team closer and helps all players engage in a sense of belonging to what’s going on – in the most positive sense – with this season’s Canucks successful team.

As the quarterback of the Canucks’ power play, he’s effectively helped create a powerful and productive unit. In that, Hughes’ influence is more than individual. He contributes each game to the overall improvements in the Canucks’ play as a team.

The Bottom Line: Quinn Hughes Is an Elite Defenseman

Quinn Hughes has become one of the standout defensemen in the NHL and the true leader of the Vancouver Canucks. His production this season is sky-high. He’s been the best defenseman in the NHL this season; and, he seems to be getting better and more skilled every season.

Right now, Hughes has built up an impressive point total. His playmaking abilities are stellar. And, he consistently contributes to the team’s solid defense. Who knows where Hughes’ new career-high point total might eventually land? In fact, who knows how far he can lead his team toward the Stanley Cup this season?

All for a team that wasn’t projected to even make the postseason.

Related: Canucks Facing Adversity: Time to Rethink and Refine