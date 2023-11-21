Maple Leafs Klingberg Moving to Robidas Island? Where Is That?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ signing of John Klingberg was aimed to elevate the team’s offensive and power play. However, the reality has fallen short of the theory. Klingberg has not scored a goal in 14 games, managing only five assists and a minus-7 rating.

Klingberg’s defensive struggles are also evident. A recent undisclosed injury has raised speculation about him heading to the long-term injury reserve (LTIR). Coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the seriousness of the injury and noted that the team’s medical staff has been exploring “aggressive treatment options.” However, the recovery has proven to be prolonged. That leaves the Maple Leafs facing a dilemma.

If he can’t play, then the team could send him to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). In the common Maple Leafs vernacular, that’s been called a “trip to Robidas Island.”

What Is Robidas Island and Where Does the Term Come From?

The possibility of Klingberg joining LTIR offers salary-cap relief mirrors Matt Murray’s recent move to the LTIR (or to Robidas Island). The “Robidas Island” concept originated during the 2015-2016 NHL season when the Maple Leafs were intentionally rebuilding and tanking games (although no one will likely say that) for better draft positions.

Matt Murray Suspected of Protecting Base Salary With LTIR Move

With the Maple Leafs, the term became associated with players being placed on injured reserve as a strategic move to ensure they didn’t jeopardize the team’s tanking strategy by pushing hard for regular-season comeback wins. The concept was named after defenseman Stephane Robidas, who was placed on injured reserve, allowing him to stay away from the team and retire after the season.

Robidas Island Is a Fictional Concept

Robidas Island is a fictional concept that originated from a maneuver by former General Manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello when he placed defenseman Robidas on injured reserve. As noted, the move allowed Robidas to stay away from the team and retire after the season.

Other than Robidas, the Maple Leafs defenseman after whom the term was coined, additional players who took up residence on the fictional island included James Van Riemsdyk, who was sent there during the team’s rebuilding phase. Joffrey Lupul (against his will it seems from reading) became associated with the island and eventually retired.

Alex Stalock was moved to the metaphorical island when he no longer was a part of the team’s plans. Finally, Jared Cowen another “surplus” player was moved there as well. Except for the players who were moved there (because they were seen as “surplus” or in other words “useless” to the team), the concept was humorous.

Robidas Island Has Become an Annual Maple Leafs Joke (Sort of)

In the seasons since Lamoriello first utilized the concept, Robidas Island has seen an influx of Maple Leafs players. At first, it was so the players wouldn’t be able to string a few good games together as a way to win – which would disrupt the team’s plans for a high draft choice (think Auston Matthews).

Different now from its first inception, it’s currently used as a way for the Maple Leafs to recover salary-sap space. If, specifically, Klingberg hits the LTIR (or Robidas Island), his $4.15 million will be used for replacement players.

Robidas Island has become a (SORT OF) Maple Leafs community joke. But, significantly, players went and rarely returned once they landed there. Once a solid Maple Leafs winger, Joffrey Lupul seemingly became a permanent citizen on the island after being deemed surplus. In reading about his story, it was a hurtful thing that still doesn’t sit well with him.

The point is that Robidas Island isn’t a joke to everyone. Some players are still smarting from the move and what it implied.

