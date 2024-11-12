Joseph Woll’s season with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been a story of hanging in there. He has incredible talent. However, highs and setbacks have marked his career. After dealing with an early season injury in 2024-25, Woll has built momentum and found consistency in the crease. He’s starting to put up some key wins for the Maple Leafs.

Woll’s Key Games on the Season Thus Far

Woll has played four games for the Maple Leafs during the season. He has a 2– 2–0 record with a 2.27 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. That’s not great, but it isn’t horrible either. What has happened in these four games?

Game One: Woll Loses His Maple Leafs Season Debut Against the Blues

Woll was activated from injured reserve on October 24 after missing the start of the season due to groin tightness. In his season debut against St. Louis, he showed signs of rust. He allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss. Woll acknowledged his struggle with angles and puck tracking. His humble tone sets a pattern for his comeback journey with the Maple Leafs.

Game Two: Woll Puts Up a Strong Bounce-Back Against the Kraken

In his next appearance, Woll had an opportunity to redeem himself. In his start against the Seattle Kraken, he made 24 saves in a 4-1 victory. He came within minutes of a shutout before Seattle scored on a late 6-on-5 advantage. This confidence boost game confirmed he could shake off his tough start.

Game Three: The Blues Tested Woll’s Consistency a Second Time

Woll’s consistent outings continued with another start against St. Louis. He put up a stronger effort than the score would indicate. He put up 20 saves, but the Maple Leafs fell 4-2. Still, the loss wasn’t on the young goalie. His performance showed Woll’s ability to stay poised. His GAA and save percentage were steadily improving as he worked his way back into form.

Game Four: Woll’s Dominant Win Against Montreal

Woll’s most recent appearance was a solid outing, as he made 20 saves in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on November 9. Head coach Craig Berube praised Woll’s quick reflexes and composure, and his .933 high-danger save percentage was among the league’s best. Woll’s consistent growth and ability to handle challenging situations have reinforced his value to the team.

The Bottom Line for Woll and the Maple Leafs

Woll’s season has been a growth journey. In each game, he’s shown greater consistency and confidence. After a rocky debut following his recovery from injury, Woll has shown himself to be more reliable in the Maple Leafs’ net.

As Toronto faces the season focusing on defensive stability, Woll’s continued strong play could make him a key asset in the Maple Leafs’ push for success. The big question for the team is how good the tandem of Woll and newcomer Anthony Stolarz might become. So far, they’ve looked better than most expected for goalies with so little NHL experience.

