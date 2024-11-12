In the latest episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, Matthew Zator, Jacob Billington, and Jim Bay discussed their picks for the 2024 NHL free agent signings that have significantly impacted their new teams this season. Each analyst brought a unique perspective, highlighting various players who impressed with their contributions. Here’s a breakdown of several players they mentioned and why each signing stands out.

Solid Free Agent #1: Tyler Toffoli Brings the Sharks Leadership and Mentorship

Binnington kicked things off by praising Tyler Toffoli, who joined the San Jose Sharks. He acknowledged that Toffoli might not be putting up superstar numbers, but he’s playing an essential role as a mentor for younger players on the team. In addition to providing guidance, Toffoli has been playing consistently well and racking up points. Toffoli brings much-needed experience to a rebuilding Sharks team.

“Maybe he’s not the most impactful free agent signing this offseason, but he’s one of the most important,” Binnington emphasized.

Tyler Toffoli San Jose Sharks free agency

Solid Free Agent #2: Ryan Donato: A Bargain Find for Chicago

Bay highlighted Ryan Donato as a surprising asset for the Chicago Blackhawks. He noted Donato’s strong performance, pointing out that he’s been a big help to rookie Connor Bedard, even ranking second in scoring for the Blackhawks. Despite being an under-the-radar signing, Donato has found his place, proving himself to be a valuable addition to Chicago’s roster and a mentor for the Blackhawks’ younger stars.

“I didn’t have that on my bingo card,” Bay joked, underscoring his surprise at Donato’s success with the Blackhawks.

Solid Free Agent #3: Anthony Stolarz Has Brought the Maple Leafs Solid Goaltending

Bay turned attention to the Toronto Maple Leafs, commending the signing of Anthony Stolarz. The big goalie has filled Toronto’s goaltending needs. Following his successful tenure with the Florida Panthers, he brought stability and strong backup support. Bay emphasized that a solid goalie can make a huge difference for a team aiming for playoff success.

“Whether he’s up playing more than Woll or anyone else, he’s been a really nice free-agent pickup for Toronto,” Bay said.

Solid Free Agent #4: Stefan Noesen’s Career Turnaround with Devils

Binnington mentioned Stefan Noesen, who’s had a remarkable career resurgence with the New Jersey Devils. Noesen struggled for stability in the NHL for nearly a decade but has finally found his stride, accumulating 14 points in 17 games as one of the Devils’ best depth players. Binnington noted Noesen’s story as a testament to persistence and adaptability.

“I’ll give a huge shout-out to him, too,” Binnington said, applauding Noesen’s contributions to New Jersey’s lineup.

Solid Free Agent #5: Kiefer Sherwood’s Physicality and Offense for the Canucks

Zator added Kiefer Sherwood as another impressive signing for the Vancouver Canucks. Known for his physical presence, Sherwood has also surprised fans with his offensive contributions. He’s found a place on Vancouver’s third line with Danton Heinen and Teddy Blueger. His intensity on the ice has made him a major impact player, leading the NHL in hits by a wide margin.

“He’s leading the NHL in hits by a pretty wide margin,” Zator observed, commending Sherwood’s combination of grit and skill.

The Bottom Line: These 2024 Free Agent Signings Have Helped Shape Their NHL Teams’ Early-Season Success

The roundtable highlighted a range of free-agent signings making an impact this season. From mentors like Toffoli to unexpected scorers like Donato, these players have already demonstrated their worth to their new teams.

With each player’s unique role and contribution, it’ll be interesting to see which signings remain the most impactful over the long haul. If these players continue to perform at this level, they may be the key to their teams’ success come playoff time.

