Injuries Pile Up for Devils in Costly Game 1 Loss to Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils’ 2025 playoff run got off to a brutal start Sunday night, falling 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 — and the scoreboard wasn’t even the worst of it. A disastrous second-period sequence saw both Luke Hughes and Cody Glass exit with apparent injuries, adding major concern to an already disappointing night for the Devils. Brendan Dillon also needed help off the ice after getting caught up with William Carrier.

The bizarre and chaotic moment unfolded when goaltender Jacob Markstrom delivered an ill-timed stick swing that caught his own teammate, Glass, sending him down the tunnel. On the same shift, Hughes absorbed a hard hit and left clutching his shoulder. Neither returned to the game, and their status moving forward remains uncertain.

“It was a tough sequence. You lose two guys like that, it changes everything,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said postgame. “We have to simplify and be smarter out there. That can’t happen.”

The double injury blow comes at the worst possible time for a Devils team in an early hole. Hughes, one of the team’s top young defensemen, plays heavy minutes in all situations. Glass had recently carved out a key depth role since joining New Jersey at the deadline.

Hurricanes Kicked The Devils While They Were Down

Carolina, meanwhile, showed no mercy. The Hurricanes dominated in every area, outshooting the Devils 44-24. Rookie Logan Stankoven led the charge with two goals, while Andrei Svechnikov and Taylor Hall added to the offensive push. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots, recovering nicely after allowing an early goal to Hischier.

Luke Hughes Injured Devils

But the story of the night wasn’t Carolina’s clinical finish — it was New Jersey’s physical unraveling. With Hughes and Glass both questionable for Game 2, the Devils now face an uphill battle not just on the scoreboard, but on the injury front as well.

Ryan Whitney of Spittin’ Chiclets wrote on social media: “Jack Hughes is already out. Then Dillon gets banged up, and to top it all off, Luke Hughes looks to have injured his shoulder, only to have Markstrom slash Cody Glass by accident and injure him. I don’t think it’s the Devils year.”

