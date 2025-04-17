NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Playoff Schedule, Sharks Dump Goalie

In today’s NHL Trade Talk roundup, the first round of the playoffs is set, and the schedule has been released. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have informed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that he will not be re-signed and will have to find another team in free agency.

First-Round Schedule of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Revealed

The NHL has officially released the schedule for the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with action set to begin Saturday, April 19. Notably, some series won’t drop the puck until Tuesday, April 22, giving teams time, but also frustrating fans, as there is a delay before some highly anticipated series get underway.

Headlining the Eastern Conference is a pair of heated rivalries: the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators in a renewal of the historic “Battle of Ontario,” while the defending champion Florida Panthers clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the “Battle of Florida”. Both matchups should be intense, with the Leafs vs the Senators to start Sunday night. Florida vs. Tampa doesn’t kick off until Tuesday.

In the West, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth consecutive season. That series begins Monday night. The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild series begins on Sunday, with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets starting their series with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Wild vs the Golden Knights and the Kings vs. the Oilers both have late starts. For fans on the East Coast, it’s asking a lot to tune in.

The Montreal Canadiens are officially back in the playoffs and will take on the Washington Capitals on Monday night. Gabriel Landeskog will return to the Colorado Avalanche, as they meet the Dallas Stars, who might be without Jason Robertson. That series also begins on Saturday.

Finally, New Jersey takes on Carolina, starting Sunday.

Stanley Cup Round 1 playoffs schedule

Sharks Tell Georgiev He’s Not Returning

The San Jose Sharks have informed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that they will not be bringing him back next season. Georgiev, 29, went 15-25-4 with an .875 SV% and -13.00 GSAx with Colorado and San Jose this season. He will hit the open market as a UFA.

Despite the bad news, he was glowing of his praise for the organization and the fans. He noted:

“It’s incredible. Honestly, been so impressed with how dedicated the fans are. We had such a tough season, losing a lot, … A lot of fans are waiting and giving us gifts. I got a book today, a Lego set and candy and whatnot. It was too big of a bag to tell what else was there. It’s pretty crazy. They’re very dedicated.”

He added, “You can really tell the city cares about the team. Stuck with the team even in tough times.”

