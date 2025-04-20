Evander Kane Ruled Out of Game 1 vs. Kings, Kulak Not Injured

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has confirmed that forward Evander Kane will not be suiting up for the team in Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Kings. There was speculation that Kane might be feeling good enough to go, but the veteran, who has been out all season on LTIR, is not quite ready.

Trent Frederic remains a possibility but still “day to day.” #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 20, 2025

Kane and Frederic were extras at the morning skate in LA and one day ahead of Monday’s opening-round Game 1.

The latest update, according to Knoblauch, is that defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Troy Stecher are also out. With Kane gone and Frederic a maybe, the Oilers are still playing with a depleted roster.

When Evander Kane returns to the lineup, can he step into a top-six role? The Oilers are certainly hoping so. That he’s not quite ready, after his public comments that he feels better than he has in a long time, either means Edmonton is taking their time, or he was a bit over-optimistic about his chances to suit up right away.

Missing Kulak Should Return for Monday’s Game

Brett Kulak, who missed practice today, is back home in Canmore, Alberta expecting the birth of his second child. He is expected to return to LA in time for Game 1. When he wasn’t at practice, there was early concern that Kulak might have suffered an injury that few were aware of. That is not the case.

