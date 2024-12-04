Flames and Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets came together at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday for a heartfelt tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who tragically passed away in August after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Both the Flames and Blue Jackets wore Johnny Gaudreau jerseys in warmups and the Flames aired an emotional tribute video and had a ceremonial puck drop with members of the Gaudreau family to honor the lives of two young men. Johnny Gaudreau played nine seasons with the Flames and two with the Blue Jackets. He was an incredible player, and by the showing of love and respect for him on Tuesday, an even better person.

Players from both teams donned Gaudreau’s No. 13 jerseys during warmups and the video, backed by Johnny B. Goode played on the jumbotron. Gaudreau’s family received a standing ovation and Flames captain Mikael Backlund and Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, a longtime teammate and close friend of Gaudreau, took the draw. Players from both teams surrounded the family at center ice, offering comfort and solidarity.

Johnny Gaudreau celebration Flames vs Blue Jackets

“It was so emotional seeing the family and remembering Johnny,” said Backlund. “It’s a tragedy, but sharing this moment brought everyone together.” In what was a fitting outcome given the circumstances, Calgary won 3-0. After the game, the Flames named Johnny as the first star, and his father Guy Gaudreau was met with a loud ovation from fans inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. He said in an interview afterward that he was proud of all the players on the team and had no idea how they were able to play a hockey game. He said he could barely even get up the stairs.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson dedicated his goal to Gaudreau by pointing to his family in the crowd. Fans chanted “Johnny Hockey” as the final minute of the game concluded. It was an incredible and emotional scene.

We love you, Gaudreau family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K2NFgqLxFL — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024

Off the ice, the Gaudreau family has found ways to honor Johnny’s legacy, including turning hundreds of hockey sticks from a summer memorial into benches for local arenas.

Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy transcends the game, uniting teams, fans, and communities in celebration of his life and the values he represented. His memory will forever resonate in Calgary and beyond.

Next: Patrik Laine Talks “Outrageous” Reaction During Canadiens Debut