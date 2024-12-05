Utah Prospect Tij Iginla Out for Season Following Hip Surgery

Promising NHL prospect Tij Iginla has undergone successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, the Kelowna Rockets announced. The 18-year-old forward, who was selected sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club in the 2024 NHL Draft, had been putting together an impressive season in the WHL, tallying 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in just 21 games. His injury is unfortunate news amid a strong start to Iginla’s season.
INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/46Sd3f2QCj— Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) December 5, 2024
This surgery likely addresses the same hip issue that sidelined Iginla from rookie camp earlier this year. It may also explain his absence from Team Canada’s selection camp roster for the upcoming World Junior Championships—a notable omission given his status as one of the country’s top young talents.
Iginla’s loss is a significant blow for both the Rockets and the Utah Hockey Club. His dynamic offensive ability and strong two-way game made him a standout at the junior level and a highly anticipated NHL prospect. At just 18 years old, he had already demonstrated why he was a top-10 draft pick, with the potential to become a franchise cornerstone for Utah in the future.
Utah Is Hoping For a Speedy Iginla Injury Recovery
For now, Iginla’s focus will shift to recovery and rehabilitation. The hope is this doesn’t put him too far behind, and he can return stronger next season. While this setback is unfortunate, his age and skill set suggest that he’ll have ample opportunity to regain his form and follow in the footsteps of his father, Jarome Iginla, as a dominant NHL player.
