Flyers Open to Offers for Travis Konecny as Real Interest Mounts

According to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Philadelphia Flyers could receive significant interest in forward Travis Konecny this summer. NHL Insider Frank Seravalli also noted that the Flyers are open to moving players, with the exception of Cutter Gauthier. While the team is reportedly ready to listen to offers, acquiring Konecny would require a substantial package.

LeBrun, speaking with confidence based on information from league sources, stated that the Flyers can expect at least one or two serious offers for Konecny this summer. The potential offers will likely give the team something to think about, although it will take a significant haul to part ways with the talented forward.

Konecny has emerged as a key player for the Flyers, displaying his goal-scoring prowess by netting 31 goals last season. He has also become a leader both on and off the ice, making him an important figure in the locker room. Despite this, there are differing opinions on whether the team should trade him, as some believe he should be a pillar around which to rebuild.

Coach John Tortorella has shown a strong affinity for Konecny, and their relationship is reportedly excellent. However, General Manager Daniel Briere is expected to entertain any offers that come their way. Konecny has consistently produced, scoring 24 goals in three consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2019-20, and recording 61 points in 66 games in the most recent campaign.

Konecny Makes Sense for a Few Teams

With a relatively affordable contract of $5.5 million per year, Konecny’s value around the NHL means that likely more than a couple of offers will come the Flyers’ way if he is truly on the trade block. Despite his small stature and occasional injury concerns, Konecny remains an attractive asset for potential suitors.

As the Flyers open themselves up to trade discussions, — having already made a deal to send Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets — it remains to be seen whether a compelling offer will materialize that could entice the team to part ways with their talented forward. Could the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, or Boston Bruins show interest? If the Flyers are willing to retain salary in the trade, it makes sense. The Calgary Flames are rumored to want to add a top-six forward, and the St. Louis Blues are ready to add a couple of potent offensive weapons.

