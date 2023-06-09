Blue Jackets Bolster Blueline with Severson in Sign-and-Trade Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been active in strengthening their defensive corps this week, and their latest move has seen them acquire Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils in a sign-and-trade deal. In exchange for Severson, the Blue Jackets sent the 80th overall draft pick to the Devils. The Devils are receiving a 2023 3rd-round pick (Calgary’s) in exchange for facilitating the sign and trade of Severson.

#NEWS: We have acquired a third-round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft from Columbus in exchange for defenseman Damon Severson.



📰 Full Details: https://t.co/RvQ35ECcBn pic.twitter.com/b6QhUEMAYs — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 9, 2023

Severson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, wasted no time in securing his future with the Blue Jackets by signing an eight-year extension with the Devils before the move. The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $6.25 million, making it a commitment to the cap for Columbus. However, the length of the deal has raised some eyebrows in the hockey world.

With a crowded blue line in New Jersey, it became evident that Severson would be seeking a fresh start elsewhere. The Blue Jackets seized the opportunity, trading a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) to the Devils to secure Severson’s services before he hit the open market.

As part of the deal, Severson will receive $10.8 million in bonuses. The 28-year-old defenseman, who was the longest-serving Devil, was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (60th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Over his career, Severson has accumulated 263 points (58 goals, 205 assists) in 647 games.

The breakdown of Severson’s new contract with the Blue Jackets has been confirmed as follows:

Year 1: $6 million salary + $2 million signing bonus

Year 2: $6 million salary + $2 million

Year 3: $5.5 million salary + $2 million

Year 4: $4.1 million salary + $2 million

Year 5: $3.3 million salary + $1.8 million

Year 6: $4.1 million salary + $1 million

Year 7: $5.1 million salary Year 8: $5.1 million salary

Severson Makes the Blue Jackets Blue Line Formidable

With this deal, the Blue Jackets are investing in Severson as a top-pair defenseman for the long term. While he may have flown under the radar in the past, Severson’s offensive abilities and exceptional passing skills have caught the attention of analytics enthusiasts. Although he has faced criticism for occasional defensive lapses, Severson’s talent and potential make him a valuable addition to the Blue Jackets’ blueline. When Zack Werenski is healthy, the Blue Jackets will have him paid with Severson, the rll out Ivan Provorov with a combination of Andrew Peeke or Erik Gudbranson. Down the line, the team also has Adam Boqvist and David Jiricek rounding out the group.

