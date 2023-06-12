Trade rumors surrounding goaltender Carter Hart and the Montreal Canadiens have been circulating since last year’s trade deadline, but they have gained momentum following the Philadelphia Flyers’ recent announcement that they are open for business and willing to listen to offers on almost any player on their roster. But, as the Canadiens try to manage their own goaltending situation, it would be wise to approach any potential deal with caution. Hart won’t come cheap and he might not be a massive upgrade over what the team already has. As such, it makes sense that recent reports suggest that the Canadiens might not be interested in pursuing the trade.
According to Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic, Hart, at 24 years old, would be an intriguing addition for the Canadiens, given his potential to become one of the NHL’s top goaltenders. However, it appears that the Canadiens will not explore this avenue, despite their desire to bolster their goaltending position. The exact reason behind their decision remains unclear, but it sounds they like intend to pass.
They write:
“The 24-year-old goalie would be an interesting addition as he is still progressing and could develop into one of the top goalies in the NHL. But even if his age and the Canadiens’ desire to strengthen the organization at the goaltending position could make Hart an interesting target, we’re told the Canadiens will not be exploring this avenue. The exact reason is not entirely clear, but we were told it was a “non-starter.”
The Canadiens Already Have Their Guy
The Canadiens have also seen success with Samuel Montembeault, who significantly improved his game this season. Despite the team’s struggles and numerous injuries in the 2022-23 season, Montembeault consistently provided solid performances, giving the team a chance to win. The suggestion here is that the Canadiens don’t see Hart as a substantial upgrade over Montembeault.
Carter Hart’s performance has shown promise in his first two seasons with save percentages of .917 and .914. However, as his career moved forward and he backstopped an inconsistent Flyers team, his numbers started to fluctuate significantly. Hart’s last few seasons have been much more garden-variety than the elite netminder he was pegged to be. With save percentages of .877, .905, and .907, respectively, he’s no longer the hot commodity he might have once been.
As trade talks continue to swirl, it remains to be seen whether the Montreal Canadiens will ultimately pursue a deal for Carter Hart or focus on maximizing the potential of their current goaltending options. It doesn’t sound like they will.
