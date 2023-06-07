It didn’t take long for Rumors circulating about a potential trade involving Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and the Edmonton Oilers have been debunked, as reports suggest the Oilers are not actively seeking a new goalie. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has indicated that there is no indication or indication that the Oilers are in the market for a goalie. According to Seravalli, the Oilers appear to be committed to their current goaltending lineup due to contractual obligations.

General Manager Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers has expressed his satisfaction with the tandem of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner. Holland anticipates a strong rebound from Campbell in his second year with the team, and Skinner has already demonstrated his potential to become a reliable number-one goalie with an affordable contract.

Carter Hart Philadelphia Flyers NHL

Speculation linking the Oilers to the Sherwood Park native will likely continue until Hart is moved elsewhere, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on Carter Hart in his recent 32 Thoughts Podcast. Friedman mentioned that there is considerable speculation linking Hart to the Buffalo Sabres, although the situation remains uncertain until Buffalo either announces a trade or confirms their intention to stick with their current goaltenders. Additionally, during the Jeff Marek Show, the topic of Hart’s potential destination was discussed, specifically questioning Montreal’s long-term goaltending plan.

Jeff Marek suggested that a move to Montreal could make sense for Hart, considering his admiration for Carey Price, the Canadiens’ star goalie. However, it remains to be seen whether such a move will materialize. Friedman added that there may be unexpected teams in the mix for Hart, and one possibility he pondered was the San Jose Sharks. With the Sharks aiming to avoid a complete rebuild and looking to revamp their roster, acquiring a talented goalie like Hart could be an intriguing option.

While trade talks continue to circulate in the NHL, it seems that Carter Hart’s immediate future remains uncertain. Fans and analysts alike eagerly await official announcements from teams involved in the goalie market, as the offseason promises to bring significant changes to several franchises.

