Scott Laughton Could be on the Move out of Philadelphia

As per multiple sources, one name to watch out of Philadelphia might be the name Scott Laughton. Darren Dreger says the team is open for business. While he calls the Carter Hart deal complicated, he mentions that the team will listen on Scott Laughton. He noted recently, “When I look at the Philadelphia Flyers and I see a guy like Scott Laughton, boy, my antenna goes right up there.” He’s not the only insider to think that Laughton is going to be popular this summer.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “One of the names that was probably mentioned the most was Scott Laughton’s.” Friedman noted that the Flyers would probably prefer not to trade him because they want respected veterans around the young core they’ll be rolling with moving forward, but because he’s got term left on his deal, he’s a good player, and teams are always looking for centers, if the Flyers get the right price, they’ll jump. Friedman noted, “Like Ted DiBiase said, the Million Dollar Man, everybody’s got a price.”
In the world of professional sports, trade rumors and player negotiations are always buzzing. A lot of that buzz is surrounding the Flyers these days. Already active, having traded Ivan Provorov, there is speculation surrounding a number of players. New GM Daniele Briere is open to offers and listening to potential trades that would align with his long-term vision of making the organization younger. If Laughton is dealt, it will be because the Flyers prioritized futures over keeping a center that could help today.
Laughton, known for his leadership skills and versatility on the ice, has become a valuable asset for the Flyers. He excels in penalty killing and is a solid contributor as a third-line forward. Interestingly, he seems to thrive more as a left winger than in the center position and that versatility, along with the fact he’s signed for the next three seasons at an average annual value of $3 million, make him an attractive option for teams. It’s no wonder his name was tossed around the NHL Combine this week.
What Can the Flyers Get For Laughton?
While it remains uncertain whether Laughton will ultimately be traded, there is consensus that the Flyers should seriously consider any offer involving a first-round draft pick this year. As an ideal role player, Laughton has the potential to be the missing piece that could propel a playoff-contending team to the coveted Stanley Cup.
The Flyers must carefully weigh their options but if a first is even in the conversation, expect the player to be moved. He is drawing significant interest and if it’s a seller’s market, he could fetch more than he probably should in a summer or Draft Day deal.
