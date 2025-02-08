Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)

Perhaps the most fascinating fact about goalie Curtis Joseph (or Cujo) is that he’s not a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. I remember him well, however, when he was with the Edmonton Oilers early in his career. He was outstanding. He was just as good in all the other places he landed as he traveled through his hockey journey.

Perhaps it is also as interesting that his nickname “Cujo” is legendary. He became one of the most respected goalies in NHL history. Joseph’s hockey career is filled with fascinating facts that showcase his incredible personality and talent.

Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo

Here are five fascinating facts about this legendary goalie:

Fascinating Fact One: Curtis Joseph Overcame a Tough Childhood

Joseph’s early life wasn’t easy. He often didn’t have enough to eat, and he was raised in a rehabilitation center by an unstable mother. There, he was the victim of neglect and hardship.

Was it hockey that changed his life? Given his challenging lack of “family,” Joseph discovered something he was good at. The sport became his refuge. It was also where he could earn respect and rise above his early meager circumstances. Without hockey, one has to wonder what he might have become.

Fascinating Fact Two: Curtis Joseph Was Undrafted But Highly Successful

Joseph’s path to the NHL was a bit meandering. He was a “hound” at the famous Notre Dame Academy in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Although he was impressive play at the University of Wisconsin, where he posted a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage in the 1988-89 season, he never was drafted in the NHL.

Yet, he hung in there. His play caught the eye of the St. Louis Blues, who signed him as a free agent in 1990. In total, Joseph played for six NHL teams as a goalie. These included the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes, and Calgary Flames.

Fascinating Fact Three: Curtis Joseph’s NHL Beginnings and Early Success

Joseph made his NHL debut with the Blues in the 1990-91 season. Over the next few seasons, he grew more reliable as a starting goaltender. During the 1991-92 season, he put up a 3.01 GAA in 60 games, and his reputation as a talented goalie grew.

Although he never played for excellent teams until he hit the Toronto Maple Leafs, he appeared in many games. He was reliable in every way, except his winning record was not as winning as it might have been had he played for a contender.

Fascinating Fact Four: Curtis Joseph’s Maple Leafs Heroics

In 1998-99, Joseph became the Maple Leafs’ goalie. During his four seasons in Toronto, he put up a 133-88-27 record and became a huge fan favorite. His great consistency in the crease helped lead the Maple Leafs through deep playoff runs between 1998 and 2002.

If anything, his postseason play was better than his regular season play. He consistently made highlight-reel stops. And during the postseason, fans were transfixed by the acrobatic, clutch saves that often left them in awe.

Curtis Joseph was a great NHL goalie.

Fascinating Fact Five: The Birth of “Cujo” and Hall of Fame Legacy

Joseph’s goalie nickname, “Cujo,” was a tribute to popular culture. Inspired by the 1983 Stephen King horror film, Joseph’s play became synonymous with his fearless style. Fans at Maple Leaf Gardens chanted the name every time he made another of his spectacular saves. His stellar play, combined with his iconic nickname, all helped cement his hockey legacy.

Oddly, as noted early in the post, even with 454 career wins (seventh all-time among goalies) and five top-five finishes in Vezina voting, Joseph’s career highlights didn’t get him elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. One would think that his induction was a no-brainer. That he isn’t there yet seems just short of illogical.

Related: Maple Leafs Working Through Trade Deadline Centers “Wish List”