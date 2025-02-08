Quinn Hughes’ Remains Our for Canucks, 4 Nations Update

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is dealing with a lingering hand injury, which has sidelined him for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He remains out of the lineup for the Canucks on Saturday, with head coach Rick Tocchet revealing that the issue has been ongoing for several weeks. Hughes’ status raises concerns about his availability for upcoming games—and potentially the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February 2025.

Quinn Hughes will not play tonight vs. Toronto, per head coach Rick Tocchet pic.twitter.com/q0dTRdGJrl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 8, 2025

Hughes was expected to play a key role for Team USA. The tournament games will take place in Montreal and Boston from February 12-20. However, with his injury now a growing concern, it remains uncertain whether he can participate. It’s also not a given the Canucks will allow it.

There has been no official decision regarding his status for the tournament, but it would make sense if the Canucks were hesitant. Further aggravating the injury could be disastrous for the Canucks’ playoff hopes.

Hughes Playing for Team USA at 4 Nations Is a Massive Decision

No doubt, Hughes wants to play at the 4 Nations. There is a possibility that he could join Team USA later in the event if he recovers in time.

Quinn Hughes is week to week with an injury

It’s still risky for Vancouver. Hughes’ absence is significant. The elite defenseman has been a crucial part of Vancouver’s success this season, contributing on both ends of the ice. Losing him, even for a short period, could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs.

As the 4 Nations tournament approaches, all eyes will be on Hughes’ recovery timeline. If he is forced to miss the entire event, it would be a blow to Team USA. However, if his injury improves, there’s a chance he could still suit up. It’s not clear when his status for the tournament will be revealed.

Interestingly, it was announced by Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan that Sidney Crosby will not play tonight either. There is a chance he could miss the 4 Nations Tournament as well. The biggest difference between himself and Hughes is that the Penguins and Team Canada are leaving it up to Crosby if he wants to play or not. Elliotte Friedman writes, “Rightly, the Penguins have told their captain and franchise cornerstone he has earned the right to make this call.”

Next: Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)