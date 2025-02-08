3 Deadline Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers this Season

Things have not been going to plan in Philadelphia. The Flyers sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 23-26-7 record. With their playoff hopes out the window, the team traded Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to Calgary. If the Flyers hope to stack up for the draft and help out Matvei Michkov in the long run, the organization must keep on selling. While there are a ton of players that could be shipped out of Philly, here are the three most worthy of a trade.

Laughton May Benefit from a Trade Out of Philly

Scott Laughton, 30, has been a part of the Flyers organization since the 2012-13 season. With the Flyers, Laughton has scored 263 points in 654 games, consisting of 105 goals and 158 assists. He started to shine post-lockdown, but he hasn’t looked back since. Despite his growth over the past few years, his ice time has seen everything but growth. He averaged 18:17 TOI two seasons ago, and now he only averages 14:45 TOI. With the Flyers pushing their young players into the lineup, Laughton may say goodbye to the top six.

Scott Laughton of the Flyers might be a trade candidate

He is in the fourth year of his five-year, $15 million deal. For a $3 million cap hit, his contract is an absolute steal, given his skills. If Laughton stays in Philly, his potential and trade value may be lost faster than expected. The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly been extremely interested in the centerman. If the Flyers can find a way to get a deal done, the organization and Laughton’s futures may be saved.

Hathaway Could Provide Scoring Depth Somewhere Else

Garnet Hathaway recorded 17 points (7g, 10a) in 82 games last season. This season, the 33-year-old has the same number of points in 26 fewer games. He has a plus/minus of +4 despite playing on one of the worst defensive teams (3.39 GAA). Hathaway is on an expiring deal with an AAV of $2.38 million. With a very team-friendly deal, Hathaway is trading material.

He was traded to the Boston Bruins alongside Dmitry Orlov for a first-round pick. In the 25 games he played for Boston, he played significant minutes and recorded six points (four goals, two assists). Given that Hathaway is more well-rounded, any team would benefit from his arrival.

Ristolainen Getting Trade Interest from a Handful of Teams

Rasmus Ristolainen, 30, is ranked seventh on NHLTradeTalk’s top 20 trade bait board, and for good reason. The defensive defensemen not only have a positive +/-but also have 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 54 games played. At 6 ‘4”, 208 lbs, Ristolainen is one of the hardest defensemen to play against. His size allows him to easily take the puck from the opposition while also laying the boom when needed.

The former Buffalo Sabres blueliner has two years left after this season on his five-year, $25.5 million deal. Considering the Flyers have two retention spots left, Ristolainen’s $5.1 million cap hit can be retained without a problem. If he is traded, Philly could get a large haul in return, possibly a mid-ranging first-rounder.

Next: 3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the St. Louis Blues this Season