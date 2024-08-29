Five Calgary Flames Players to Watch in the 2024-25 Season

The Calgary Flames are heading into the 2024-25 NHL season with a roster in transition. The team is poised for a rebuild after a series of significant moves by GM Craig Conroy. This season, it would seem that there will be a focus on developing young talent and building a solid foundation for the future.

While the Flames might not be playoff contenders this season, several players could play pivotal roles in the team’s journey. Here are five Flames players fans should keep an eye on this season.

Player One: Dustin Wolf – Goaltender

Dustin Wolf is set to take on a more significant role in the Flames’ net this season after Jacob Markstrom‘s departure. The 23-year-old goaltender has stood out in the AHL, earning MVP honors and posting impressive stats over three seasons.

Dustin Wolf Flames extension

Wolf’s ability to transition his AHL success to the NHL level will be crucial for Calgary. Flames fans should watch how he handles the increased workload and whether he can solidify himself as the team’s go-to goalie.

Player Two: Connor Zary – Center

Connor Zary emerged as a promising young center for the Flames last season after forming a productive line with Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil. With 75 points of his own last season, Kadri helped Zary shine. The duo could be critical to the Flames’ offensive output this season. Zary’s continued development will be essential as Calgary looks to build a more dynamic and youthful forward group.

Player Three: MacKenzie Weegar – Defenseman

MacKenzie Weegar should become a cornerstone of the Flames’ defense this season. This is especially necessary after the team’s defensive depth took a hit during the offseason. Weegar’s ability to mentor younger defensemen and maintain a solid defensive presence will be vital. His partnership with Daniil Miromanov, who also was impressive late last season, will be a critical component of Calgary’s blue line.

Weegar and Sharangovich of Flames could have a big season

Player Four: Yegor Sharangovich – Right Wing

Yegor Sharangovich was a bright spot for the Flames last season. He led the team with 31 goals after he was acquired from the New Jersey Devils. His five-year contract extension shows the Flames’ commitment to him as crucial to their future.

Fans should watch to see if Sharangovich can build on last season’s success and whether he can become a consistent scoring threat for Calgary.

Player Five: Zayne Parekh – Defenseman

It’s doubtful that Zayne Parekh will start the season with the Flames. However, the team’s top 2024 draft pick is one to watch. Parekh is an exciting young defenseman with a high offensive upside, scoring 33 goals and 96 points in his draft year. If he impresses in training camp, he could get a trial run in the NHL, giving fans a glimpse of what could be a future star for the Flames.

The Bottom Line for the Flames for the 2024-25 Season

The 2024-25 season might not see the Calgary Flames make a deep playoff run. Still, it’s an important year for the team’s future. Focusing on the development of players like Wolf, Zary, and Parekh will give fans insight into the potential of the Flames’ next core.

As Calgary engages in its rebuilding, these players could become the foundation for its future success.

