Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final

NBA legend Charles Barkley is calling for an all-Canadian Stanley Cup Final in 2025—and he’s all in on the Edmonton Oilers. Saying the team is going to overcome last season’s heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers, Barkley is high on Edmonton, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Revealing his bracket live on TNT, Barkley picked the Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs to meet for the Cup, a matchup that would mark the first all-Canadian Final since 1989, when the Calgary Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens.

Charles Barkley has revealed his GUAR-AN-TEED #StanleyCupPlayoffs bracket and he's got some Canadian teams going on a deep run ? pic.twitter.com/FTCgDHlzG4 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 20, 2025

“This isn’t random,” Barkley explained. “Two years ago, the Florida Panthers lost. They came back and won it. The Oilers lost last year. They’re coming back to win this year. Same scenario.” When asked if Connor McDavid was going to hoist the Stanley Cup, Barkley definitively said, “Yes.” He then began to sing part of the Canadian National Anthem.

Barkley Seemed to Know His Stuff About the NHL Playoffs

Barkley, who has become a surprising yet passionate hockey supporter through his TNT colleagues, such as Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bissonnette, was well-informed with his Stanley Cup predictions. He has Edmonton defeating the Kings, Golden Knights, and Avalanche to reach the Final. He had the Maple Leafs beating the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Washington Capitals.

He then said the Oilers would knock off the Leafs to win their first Cup since 1990.

While the Oilers enter the postseason with some doubters after an up-and-down season, they are healthy and confident, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Toronto, meanwhile, has rebuilt their blue line and added real depth in goal with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. They also have their top offensive players, including Mitch Marner, who is in a contract year, looking to have a huge playoff run.

If Barkley’s prediction comes true, Canada could finally end its long Cup drought— and the Oilers will have come back from a devastating loss to take home hockey’s biggest prize.

