Jon Abbott Hired As New Play-By-Play Announcer For Flames

The Calgary Flames have found their new voice. It’s been announced Jon Abbott has been hired as the play-by-play announcer for the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet. Abbott will join commentators Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen with host Ryan Leslie. He is joining the crew after longtime Flames broadcaster Rick Ball left Sportsnet to announce for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Abbott is bringing a wealth of experience with him to Calgary. He’s been in broadcasting for 24 years and has covered NHL, CHL, AHL, and World Juniors games. Additionally, he has also called games during the World Men’s Hockey Championship and the Olympics. Most recently, Abbott covered games in Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa as part of Sportsnet’s regional broadcast crew.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and his family to Calgary. Participating in the search for a play-by-play person with our partner Sportsnet, we were very impressed with Jon’s broadcast, his resume and his reputation within the industry” said President and CEO of CSEC (Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation) Robert Hayes.
“I’m excited to share those moments in real time but also give some of the background to these Calgary Flames players, and tell some stories along the way,” said Abbot
Abbott Joining An Organization With An Exciting Future
Abbot will be following a team that has begun its early stages of a rebuild. He’ll have the privilege to witness the next generation of Calgary Flames develop into potential core pieces for the team.
The theme for the Flames in recent times has been change. Fans are eager to witness how management handles this rebuild throughout the next few years as more prospects enter their system. Regardless, with a new arena coming and more youth expected to join the team, excitement is in the air for the future of the Flames.
As for this season, the Flames will begin the 2024-2025 campaign against the Vancouver Canucks on October 9th.
