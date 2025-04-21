Detroit Red Wings
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn’t shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack of action at the trade deadline. What now? Is a trade possible?
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is making headlines this week. Larkin spoke with the media over the weekend and publicly criticized the team’s lack of action at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Specifically, Larkin voiced disappointment with GM Steve Yzerman’s conservative approach, saying the team “didn’t gain any momentum” and that morale dipped because nothing positive came out of an opportunity to do something for the team.
“I think, especially in March, it was hard that we didn’t do anything,” Larkin said. “Guys were kind of down about it… it would have been nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark.”
Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings were not too thrilled with how Steve Yzerman played the trade deadline this year ?— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/DwBSpgIzAa
While Yzerman did make modest moves—bringing in gritty forward Craig Smith and goaltender Petr Mrázek—he opted not to sacrifice future assets in a tight playoff race. For a team that hasn’t seen postseason action in eight years, that decision didn’t sit well with some players or fans. The Red Wings went 9-9-2 after the March 7 deadline.
Is Larkin Unhappy? Will There Be Trade Talk Surrounding Him Now?
Social media reactions have been divided over Larkin’s comments. Some fans supported his being candid about his disappointment with management. The argument is that he demonstrated strong leadership and that he is holding GM Steve Yzerman accountable. Others criticized him for “throwing management under the bus,” prompting debate about whether his time in Detroit should be coming to an end. Perhaps he’s not part of the solution, but part of the problem?
It would be a bold decision by the Red Wings if they were to trade Larkin. He is the captain of the team and the face of the franchise. He scored 70 points this season and is close to a point-per-game player. He might be the one player who can call out the Red Wings, and perhaps the organization needs that.
If anything, Larkin’s remarks highlight a growing urgency within the locker room. It’s a message Yzerman would be wise to consider heading into a pivotal offseason. The last thing Yzerman should do is trade Larkin for speaking his mind. That would be a far bigger misstep than staying quiet at the deadline.
Next: Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 minutes ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn't shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final
NBA legend Charles Barkley has predicted an all-Canadian final for the Stanley Cup playoffs,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Surprising Blue Line Decision for Game 1 vs. Kings
The Edmonton ilers appear to be going with Josh Brown over Cam Dineen and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks “Need a Change”, Fire Greg Cronin as Head Coach
The Anaheim Ducks have fired head coach Greg Cronin after a 62-87-15 and a...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Have Potential to Upset Golden Knights Big Time
Minnesota is ready to battle with Vegas. The Wild look to be a potential...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Several Oilers Return and Set for Game 1 vs. Kings
Several injured Edmonton Oilers players were back on the ice Friday and sound ready...