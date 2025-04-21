Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is making headlines this week. Larkin spoke with the media over the weekend and publicly criticized the team’s lack of action at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Specifically, Larkin voiced disappointment with GM Steve Yzerman’s conservative approach, saying the team “didn’t gain any momentum” and that morale dipped because nothing positive came out of an opportunity to do something for the team.

“I think, especially in March, it was hard that we didn’t do anything,” Larkin said. “Guys were kind of down about it… it would have been nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark.”

Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings were not too thrilled with how Steve Yzerman played the trade deadline this year ?

pic.twitter.com/DwBSpgIzAa — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2025

While Yzerman did make modest moves—bringing in gritty forward Craig Smith and goaltender Petr Mrázek—he opted not to sacrifice future assets in a tight playoff race. For a team that hasn’t seen postseason action in eight years, that decision didn’t sit well with some players or fans. The Red Wings went 9-9-2 after the March 7 deadline.

Is Larkin Unhappy? Will There Be Trade Talk Surrounding Him Now?

Social media reactions have been divided over Larkin’s comments. Some fans supported his being candid about his disappointment with management. The argument is that he demonstrated strong leadership and that he is holding GM Steve Yzerman accountable. Others criticized him for “throwing management under the bus,” prompting debate about whether his time in Detroit should be coming to an end. Perhaps he’s not part of the solution, but part of the problem?

It would be a bold decision by the Red Wings if they were to trade Larkin. He is the captain of the team and the face of the franchise. He scored 70 points this season and is close to a point-per-game player. He might be the one player who can call out the Red Wings, and perhaps the organization needs that.

Dylan Larkin calls out Red Wings management

If anything, Larkin’s remarks highlight a growing urgency within the locker room. It’s a message Yzerman would be wise to consider heading into a pivotal offseason. The last thing Yzerman should do is trade Larkin for speaking his mind. That would be a far bigger misstep than staying quiet at the deadline.

Next: Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators