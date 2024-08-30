The NHL community is mourning the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau, a star forward who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau. The Gaudreau brothers, aged 31 and 29, respectively, died in a bicycle accident on Thursday evening in New Jersey.
According to reports from CBS Philadelphia and the Associated Press, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling when they were struck by a car. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins, allegedly attempted to pass a slower vehicle on the right, colliding with Johnny and Matthew in the process. New Jersey State Police indicated that the driver of the vehicle in front had moved over to make room for the cyclists, but Higgins’ maneuver proved fatal.
Higgins was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.
The tragic accident occurred just ahead of a family celebration. The Gaudreau brothers were set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding.
The Hockey World Is At A Loss Over The Tragic Gaudreau News
The Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement expressing their profound shock and sadness over the loss. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, and all those who knew and loved Johnny and Matthew during this unimaginably difficult time.”
The Flames, his former team, wrote:
It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement after it was confirmed Gaudreau had passed:
“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”
We also send our condolences and thoughts to the loved ones of the Gaudreau’s, their families, teammates, and friends.
