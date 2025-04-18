Several Oilers Return and Set for Game 1 vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers took the ice on Friday ahead of their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, and several familiar faces on the ice haven’t been playing games. Trent Frederic, Jake Walman, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and others were all skating, with many confirming they are ready to return for Game 1.

“I feel good and ready to go.” Jake Walman said regarding his status for Monday’s Game 1. He missed the last five games of the regular season.

Trent Frederic was getting tapped by Connor McDavid as he skated with the main group. He was wearing a blue jersey after first looking like he might not join in all of the drills. He was an extra when the line combinations were put together, so it’s not clear if he’ll be ready by Monday.

Hyman was on the top line with McDavid and Connor Brown, meaning the head coach decided to keep two-thirds of the top line together, moving Jeff Skinner back down to the third line. He’ll play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique.

Evander Kane was also on the ice as an extra. He says he’s feeling good, but nothing has been confirmed regarding his status for the opening game of the series.

Ekholm and Stecher Not Yet Ready to Return for Oilers

The two missing players from the skate were defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Troy Stecher. They were both out, Ekholm with a long-term injury and Stecher with an injury that is not expected to last much longer.

All in all, it’s good news for the Oilers as the narrative coming into the series was that the team was extremely banged up. There is an influx of players coming back into the lineup, making them much deeper and more of a threat.

