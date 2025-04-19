Oilers Make Surprising Blue Line Decision for Game 1 vs. Kings

In what might be seen as a surprising move ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers are turning to Josh Brown as part of their blue line corps. Likely to start on the third defensive pair, Brown is big and tough, but a polarizing player because he doesn’t have the skill level of a Cam Dineen or John Klingberg.

With Mattias Ekholm out and Troy Stecher also sidelined, Brown is set to make just his fourth career playoff appearance. A hulking blueliner (6’5”, 220 lbs) who is not afraid to play a physical style or thrown down if the situation calls for it, the Oilers might be going with Brown thinking this could be a rough series with the Kings. There’s good reason to assume so given how their last game of the regular season went and given that this is the fourth-straight season these teams have played in the opening round. They don’t like each other much.

All that said, his overall play this season has raised eyebrows. He struggled in limited NHL action, allowing a high rate of Grade-A chances against, which is not ideal and will force the Oilers — who are already shorthanded — to play him in limited minutes.

Why Did the Oilers Not Choose Dineen or Klingberg?

If the Oilers play 11-7, another d-man could get the call. That seems unlikely unless injuries are still an issue. Instead, Edmonton will likely roll with Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson, and Brown.

Oilers Cam Dineen Josh Brown playoffs

Meanwhile, Dineen has quietly impressed since his recall. The 25-year-old logged over 23 minutes in the season finale, and he’s done nothing but pleasantly surprise the Oilers coaching staff and the fans. He’s a smooth skater, has a good hockey IQ, and isn’t afraid to jump into the play, while showing composure in all three zones. It seems like an odd decision to have Dineen sit out Game 1.

Veteran John Klingberg’s sitting is less of a mystery. He has struggled with injuries and mobility issues. It was a mid-season signing that didn’t pan out as the team was hoping.

Brown Has a Great Opportunity Here

The Oilers are betting on size and grit over puck movement and reliability. That gamble may work against LA’s beefed-up and improved roster, but any mistake from Brown could prove costly in a tight series.

As one observer put it, “Brown was too slow for January NHL hockey. He’s gonna get absolutely lit up in playoff hockey.” Time will tell if that’s true. If it looks off in Game 1, expect the Oilers to go with Dineen in Game 2.

Next: Several Oilers Return and Set for Game 1 vs. Kings