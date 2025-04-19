Wild Have Potential to Upset Golden Knights Big Time

The Minnesota Wild occupy the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, setting them up for a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has been declared the clear favorite for the first-round battle. They finished the year first in the Pacific with a 50-22-10 record. The Wild, on the other hand, had a 45-30-7 record and had a -11-goal differential. So, what makes the Wild a candidate for a potential upset, you may ask?

Minnesota Was Battling Their Way Through Injuries

The Minnesota Wild struggled offensively for a good chunk of the season. The team took some brutal blows with injuries to franchise winger Kirill Kaprizov and superstar center Joel Eriksson Ek earlier in the season. Their offense looked weak and they struggled to be aggressive. However, with the resolution of the forwards’ injuries, the two haven’t changed one bit.

In his return, Kaprizov netted two goals and notched an assist in an 8-7 overtime win against the Sharks. When Eriksson Ek returned that same game, he scored an astounding four goals, two of which were on the power play. The combination and chemistry between the forwards are something that the team needed to succeed. With both of them healthy and back in the lineup, their offense shouldn’t have many problems.

Kirill Kaprizov Wild injury

Defensively, the Wild encountered several injuries to their key defensemen. Number one defensemen Jared Spurgeon was in and out of the lineup with an upper-body injury and was unable to suit up for a good chunk of the past month. Additionally, Jake Middleton has been out with an upper-body injury, taking out the team’s best defensive player.

Unfortunately, the early league bloomers fell short without their star players. They have managed to come back to a “brighter” form as they are 5-3-2 in their last ten, only a win off of Vegas’ last ten.

Wild Have Slight Edge in Goaltending, Could Be Game Changer

The Minnesota Wild have an advantage when it comes to the goaltending department. Filip Gustavsson finished the year with a 0.914 SV% and a 2.56 GAA and five shutouts in 58 starts. Vegas’ starter, Adin Hill, on the other hand, had a 0.906 SV% and a 2.47 GAA and four shutouts in 50 starts. Despite having a better defense in front of him, Hill had slightly worse stats than Gustavsson, who didn’t have his stronger defense in front of him for a good bit.

If we’re looking at playoff statistics, Vegas has more experience. Gustavsson only has five starts in the postseason but recorded an impressive 0.921 SV% and 2.33 GAA. Hill was a huge part to the Knights’ first cup win in 2023 with his 0.923 SV% and 2.17 GAA. However, one thing we must remember is Minnesota’s backup goaltender.

Marc-Andre Fleury was a big reason for the unexpected playoff run Vegas had in their debut season. His 0.927 SV% and 2.24 GAA pushed Vegas to the finals, but ultimately lost to his former rival, Alex Ovechkin, and the Capitals. Fleury was shipped off to Chicago in a trade betrayal, and he is looking to prove his former team wrong. With the former first-overall pick retiring after this season, his energy could inspire his teammates to fight as hard as they can and shake fans across the league.

