Ducks “Need a Change”, Fire Greg Cronin as Head Coach

The Anaheim Ducks have fired head coach Greg Cronin. Cronin, who had one year remaining on his contract, was in his second season behind the bench. He finished with a 62-87-15 record this season and coached the Ducks in the midst of a rebuild attempt.

Anaheim improved this season, finishing sixth in the Pacific Division and adding 21 points from the previous year. However, offensive struggles persisted, with the Ducks again ranking 30th in goals scored.

Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek said of the decision:

“I want to personally thank Greg for his tireless work and dedication to the team. He is responsible in many ways for the improvement we’ve seen from our young core. However, after several weeks of careful evaluation, I concluded we needed a change in direction and a new voice. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I felt it was necessary to continue our progress toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender that I know we can be.”

Cronin, 61, previously coached at the NCAA and AHL levels and had NHL assistant roles with the Islanders and Maple Leafs. He had a reputation as a demanding coach who could often rub players the wrong way. With a young group trying to get better, they needed to be held accountable, but it’s possible he came on too strong.

While some thought Peter Laviolette in New York might be the first coach to lose his job, the Ducks are the first team with a confirmed head coaching vacancy this offseason. It remains to be seen whether Verbeek will look within the organization for a replacement, hire a well-known name, or go after a younger coach waiting for their break.

