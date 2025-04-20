Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. The 32-year-old took part in the team’s optional morning skate after missing time with an upper-body injury.

“He’s kind of a guy that we really count on in different situations and in different roles more than anything,” Berube said.

Ekman-Larsson is projected to skate on the Leafs’ third pair alongside Simon Benoit. Toronto’s blue line will also feature Morgan Rielly with Brandon Carlo, and Jake McCabe with Chris Tanev, giving the Leafs a deeper, more defensively responsible group than in recent years.

Ekman-Larsson, who signed a four-year, $14 million contract with Toronto last summer, played a key role in the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup win last season and posted 29 points in 77 games for the Leafs during the regular season. Having him back will be a boost.

Are the Maple Leafs Deep Enough This Season?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs mark the Leafs’ ninth straight postseason appearance. After clinching the division title, Toronto will square off in a highly anticipated “Battle of Ontario” against an Ottawa team making its first playoff appearance since 2017.

“I think it matters,” Ekman-Larsson said when asked about playoff experience. “I think it’s good to know what you’re getting yourself into. But so many different things happen out there, so you’ve got to be able to kind of adapt.”

With expectations running high as Toronto meets Ottawa in Round 1, Ekman-Larsson’s return could be a key factor in the opening game—even in a depth role.

