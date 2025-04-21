NHL News
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here are some key takeaways.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a great start in the 2025 playoffs. In Game 1 between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, Toronto dominated, earning a 6–2 win in the Battle of Ontario. After losing all four regular-season meetings to Ottawa, the Leafs came out with a purpose and something to prove. Their stars were stars, their depth did their job, and returning players played a role. The Maple Leafs now have a 1–0 series lead, and Ottawa was delivered a bit of a wake-up call.
Toronto got on the board early as Scott Laughton set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the game’s opening goal. Ekman-Larsson was returning and was a near game-time decision to be included in the lineup. Mitch Marner followed with a dazzling breakaway tally off a pinpoint Auston Matthews pass to make it 2–0. Though Ottawa briefly cut the lead to one, the Leafs took over from there. John Tavares and William Nylander scored in the second period to push the game out of reach, while Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies added third-period markers.
Marner was electric, recording a goal and two assists in arguably the most composed playoff performance of his career. As Luke Fox pointed out: “Mitch Marner, 2024 playoffs: 3 points in 7 games Mitch Marner, 2025 playoffs: 3 points in Game 1.” Marner said after the game, “Playoffs in here is always a lot of fun, and you can feel the energy, you can feel the energy when you’re driving into the city.”
Matthews picked up two primary assists and dominated all 200 feet of the ice surface. The Leafs’ power play clicked at 50% (3-for-6), a massive turnaround from last year’s playoff struggles.
Maple Leafs Won the Goaltending Battle in Game 1
Goaltending proved to be a major difference. Anthony Stolarz was stellar in his playoff debut, stopping 31 of 33 shots for a .939 save percentage. Meanwhile, Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark faltered, allowing six goals in his 11th career playoff appearance. He has now allowed four or more goals in six of those games—an alarming stat for a Senators team that hoped he would be the answer in the net.
Physicality boiled over late, with Max Domi and Chris Tanev involved in scrums, setting the stage for what’s sure to be a heated series. But for now, the Leafs look locked in, and Game 1 couldn’t have gone much better.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Avalanche, Jets, Islanders, Oilers, Leafs
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 minutes ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn't shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final
NBA legend Charles Barkley has predicted an all-Canadian final for the Stanley Cup playoffs,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Surprising Blue Line Decision for Game 1 vs. Kings
The Edmonton ilers appear to be going with Josh Brown over Cam Dineen and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks “Need a Change”, Fire Greg Cronin as Head Coach
The Anaheim Ducks have fired head coach Greg Cronin after a 62-87-15 and a...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Have Potential to Upset Golden Knights Big Time
Minnesota is ready to battle with Vegas. The Wild look to be a potential...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Several Oilers Return and Set for Game 1 vs. Kings
Several injured Edmonton Oilers players were back on the ice Friday and sound ready...