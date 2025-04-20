Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line for Game 1 of the playoffs vs. the Kings.
The Edmonton Oilers are poised to get some reinforcements ahead of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings. Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports, based on comments from head coach Kris Knoblauch, that John Klingberg is expected to come off Long-Term Injured Reserve in time for puck drop.
Knoblauch confirmed Saturday that Klingberg is an option for Game 1. The veteran defenseman hasn’t played for several weeks due to injury, but his potential return could offer a boost to a blue line that has been tested by injuries all year. While he’s not a replacement for Mattias Ekholm, Klingberg is an experienced blueliner who can offer offensive production and reliable minutes.
Meanwhile, fellow blueliner Troy Stecher skated in Edmonton this morning but is not expected to be available for the series opener. Stecher’s recovery timeline appears a bit slower, suggesting his return may come later in the series.
Forwards Returning for the Oilers
On the offensive side, Evander Kane’s status remains unclear. Although he was not on the ice for Saturday’s optional skate, Knoblauch said Kane is “close to being cleared.” Kane underwent surgery in 2024 to repair multiple injuries and has been dealing with lingering issues throughout the year.
Trent Frederic, who has played just one game since being acquired by the Oilers on March 4 due to an ankle injury, confirmed he will likely be in the lineup for Game 1. “Trent Frederic could be an option for Game 1. He said he’d like to think he can play.” His physical presence and two-way play could be a valuable addition to Edmonton’s bottom six.
Knoblauch declined to name a starting goaltender, but all signs point to Stuart Skinner getting the nod. Skinner posted a .898 save percentage this season, sparking debate among fans over whether Calvin Pickard (.896 SV%, 14-6-0) deserves consideration.
With key pieces nearing full health, the Oilers could enter Game 1 with a deeper, more experienced lineup — a welcome sight as they begin what they hope will be a long playoff run.
