According to Washington’s statement earlier today, there are expectations for the Capitals to finalize a deal with unrestricted free-agent defenseman Ethan Bear in the coming days. The team has reportedly extended a contract offer to Bear, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman discussed on the 32 Thoughts podcast this Monday that a deal is likely to be concluded soon.

Bear’s contract is said to span two years, with a value in the vicinity of $2 million. Presently, he is in the process of recuperating from a major injury that took place during the offseason. He hurt his shoulder while playing for Team Canada at the World Championships in May.

#Caps are expected to officially sign defenseman Ethan Bear at a later date. Bear will join the team for today’s morning skate as he continues his rehabilitation process. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 20, 2023

In a positive development, Bear participated in the team’s morning skate today, signaling his immediate involvement with the Capitals. Speaking to the media afterward, he expressed his excitement about the prospect, stating, “It’s been pretty exciting… They’re understanding, and honestly, I felt like they really cared a lot.” He noted that he wanted to join a team that wanted him and didn’t just necessarily need him.

Bear’s decision to sign with the Capitals comes as he continues his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery. “I feel great. I feel healthy. I feel strong,” he told the media after practice.

A Healthy Bear Should be a Nice Add for the Capitals

He’s been moved around a bit during his NHL career, but latest season, Bear was a part of the Vancouver Canucks, contributing three goals, 13 assists, 75 shots, 39 hits, and 69 blocks. In the span of 61 games throughout the 2022-23 season, he maintained a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

Ethan Bear signing with the Washington Capitals

Bear attracted considerable interest in the free agency market and from multiple potential suitors. The Capitals successfully secured Bear’s services by presenting an enticing combination of contract duration and job stability. Positioned as the team’s eighth defenseman, he assumes the role previously held by Lucas Johansen, who cleared waivers and rejoined the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Contrary to being considered a spare player, Bear is anticipated to play a significant role.

Next: “Cloudy in the Bay” Concerning Steven Stamkos’ Trade Future