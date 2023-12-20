Oilers Must Trade Broberg to Move Campbell, If That’s All It Takes

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves facing a strategic dilemma with defenseman Philip Broberg, and recent insights from TSN’s Darren Dreger suggest that a potential trade might be in the works, but with a twist.

Dreger points out that it’s unlikely for Broberg to find a spot in the Oilers’ lineup unless there’s an injury to their blue line. The intriguing proposition, however, is the possibility of leveraging Broberg as more than just a player in a trade scenario. According to Dreger, Broberg could serve as a valuable asset to sweeten the deal for moving Jack Campbell’s contract, thereby freeing up crucial cap space for the Oilers.

Philip Broberg Jack Campbell Oilers trade talks

The question arises: Is Broberg alone enough to entice a team to absorb Campbell’s contract, which spans three more seasons at $5 million per year?

Hard to See How a Team Won’t Want More Than Just Broberg

The defenseman’s growing value is acknowledged, but the gamble seems significant. The alternative, buying out Campbell, would result in a $1.5 million cost over the next six seasons, with the most substantial cap hits occurring in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons at $2.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively. Maybe it’s worth it for a team that isn’t worried about their cap situation to consider it, but for Broberg? More likely, he’s just part of a package.

Related: Insider Hints Oilers’ Defenseman a Sweetener in Campbell Trade

Broberg’s situation adds complexity to the equation. His injury history, limited NHL experience with fewer than 79 games played, and the challenge of breaking into a team currently outside the playoff picture raise doubts about the trade’s overall viability. This isn’t to say he’s not going to be a solid player. He just isn’t yet. The risk a team would be taking on by adding Campbell, only to find out Broberg doesn’t reach his projected ceiling would be a real issue.

The Oilers Should Make This Move If Broberg Is All It Will Take

The Oilers, led by GM Ken Holland, must carefully weigh their options. Considering the potential trade ramifications of giving away Broberg and his unproven status, this trade could backfire. That said, there isn’t a spot on this team for the defenseman and the net positive in getting Campbell’s contract off the books so the Oilers can do other things makes this an easy decision.

If Broberg was beating down the door for duty in the NHL, that would be one thing. That he’s not means he’s a lesser priority for Edmonton. They badly need a goalie upgrade and they need cap flexibility. Moving Campbell provides an opportunity to address both needs at once.

Next: Ethan Bear Confirms He’s Signing With the Washington Capitals