The Washington Capitals, seeking consistency and offensive prowess in their top-six lineup, have turned their attention to the trade market, with Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko emerging as a potential target. General Manager Brian MacLellan is on the lookout for a young scorer to bolster the team’s offensive capabilities. And, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Washington is among the teams considering Kuzmenko.
Kuzmenko has seemingly fallen out of favor with the Canucks. His ice time has been reduced on Tuesday night, he was left out of the lineup again, a healthy scratch against the Nashville Predators. While Friedman acknowledges Washington’s interest, he notes that the Capitals might not be the ideal landing spot for the 27-year-old forward, given the limited assets they can offer in return.
“I just don’t see a trade match there. It’s not like the Canucks are going to take Anthony Mantha,” Friedman remarked.
Andrei Kuzmenko Has Struggled Mightily This Season
Kuzmenko, who enjoyed a stellar rookie season with 39 goals and 35 assists in 81 games. Yet, he has struggled this year, contributing only six goals and 11 assists in 29 games. With a cap hit of $5.5 million, his declining performance raises questions about his suitability for a team considering a trade. This is especially true for the Capitals, considering their current offensive struggles.
Concerns about Kuzmenko’s situation have also been voiced by insiders like Rick Dhaliwal and TSN’s Craig Button. Both emphasized the importance of putting Kuzmenko in positions where he can showcase his goal-scoring abilities rather than limiting him to a grinder or energy role.
Dhaliwal expressed worry about Kuzmenko’s lack of shots on goal and absence of points, especially considering his significant salary. His current placement on the fourth line doesn’t help. Frankly, the forward’s diminishing impact on the team raises questions about his future with the Canucks. This will continue to lead to speculation about a potential trade. The issue is, who is going to trade for him at his price tag if he’s struggling this much?
Should The Capitals Jump In and Take a Risk on Kuzmenko?
As the trade deadline approaches, the Capitals face a complex decision regarding Kuzmenko. Whether they can strike a deal that benefits both teams remains uncertain. But, it is clear that the struggling winger’s future hangs in the balance as Vancouver explores its options.
