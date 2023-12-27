Financial Details of Ethan Bear Deal With Capitals Confirmed

While he has yet to formally sign the contract, the Washington Capitals are set to finalize a two-year contract with defenseman Ethan Bear, according to a recent report from Puck Pedia. The deal, expected to have an average annual value (AAV) of $2.0625 million, will see the team add a nice depth option without overpaying to beat out a few clubs that were rumored to have shown interest in the blueliner.
Bear, previously a free agent after not being qualified by the Vancouver Canucks, is anticipated to bring stability and a strong defensive presence to the Capitals. Despite concerns about a recent injury, the Capitals are optimistic about Bear’s potential contribution, making this deal a win-win if he can regain his pre-injury form. He is currently staking with the team. It is said he looks good. His debut with the team might be far from taking place.
Known for his shutdown defense, shot-blocking prowess, and penalty-killing abilities, Bear’s playing style aligns well with the Capitals’ needs. Moreover, his mobility and offensive capabilities, including a willingness to join the rush and contribute on the power play, add versatility to his skill set. The club currently sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Their blue line corps consists of John Carlson, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, all on the right side.
How Solid is the Ethan Bear Contract With the Capitals?
The contract, with a cap hit of $2.0625 million over the next two seasons, reflects a reasonable investment for Washington. Although it represents a slight reduction from Bear’s previous $2.2 million salary with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks, it positions him as the fifth-highest-paid defenseman on the team.
Ethan Bear expressed his positive sentiments about joining the Capitals, emphasizing the organization’s reputation and the cooperative approach during contract negotiations. With the Capitals supporting his recovery from injury, Bear is eager to make his season debut in the coming games. It’s not clear exactly when that will be.
Bear said the Capitals have been great about being patient as the defenseman works his way back to full strength. It makes sense for them to do so as a healthy Bear can add a useful element to the group. If he comes back too soon and is out again, it’s all for not.
