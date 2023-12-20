“Cloudy in the Bay” Concerning Steven Stamkos’ Trade Future

As the NHL trade deadline becomes a topic of conversation for NHL franchises over the next few weeks, familiar whispers surround Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. The team’s all-time franchise leading scorer isn’t signed to an extension and he’s having a decent season. It’s odd that things are taking so long. Whispers are turning into full-blown conversations, many asking if the Lightning get this deal done. Or, is Stamkos potentially headed to free agency, as he almost did back in 2015-16? His future remains unclear and one analyst wonders if the team will make a statement soon.
This isn’t the first time Stamkos is facing unrestricted free agency. 8 years ago, there was a very public negotiation happening between the player and then-GM Steve Yzerman. His contract’s price tag made it plausible that the Lightning could lose him, with potential suitors, including the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. Stamkos made it clear he was open to waiving his no-trade clause, even though it was his desire to stay. Ultimately, as things grew concerning, Yzerman made a statement that he wouldn’t trade Stamkos and signed him to an eight-year deal.
Upon finalizing the deal, he took the Lightning to two Stanley Cups.
Lightning and Steven Stamkos In a Familiar Situation
Fast forward to the present, Stamkos is once again facing the end of a contract, expressing frustration about the lack of extension talks before training camp. Now-GM Julien BriseBois has taken a wait-and-see approach, which isn’t sitting well.
Wanting to assess the team’s cap space allocation post-season, BriseBois has noted that the overall team situation needs to be addressed first, yet he’s signed almost everyone else. The club isn’t the powerhouse it was in 2015-16, and that could mean changes. Is Stamkos among them?
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN writes:
“Stamkos has a full no-movement clause. He holds the cards at the trade deadline. Could the Lightning make their call on him by then, based on what BriseBois has seen from the team? And if so, will they seek to use his value to improve the roster before he walks as a free agent?”
Now, at 34, Stamkos holds a full no-movement clause, giving him control over his destiny. He can test free agency if he chooses not to accept a trade. In a way, he’d be shoving back in the faces of a Lightning organization that has hung him out there twice now.
Stamkos Trade More Likely If The Lightning Struggle
The Lightning, facing roster needs and Stamkos’ impending free agency, must weigh their options. If they aren’t a playoff team, there will be clubs looking for a boost and Stamkos is an incredible option. It’s not clear what teams can fit his contract onto their books, but a Stamkos trade has value for Tampa. They should do well, especially if they are willing to retain salary.
As Wyshynski writes, the cloudy outlook on Stamkos’ future in the Bay leaves fans and analysts eagerly awaiting clarity. Wyshynski wonders, if the noise gets too loud about a possible deal, if another GM press release will shed light on the situation. The question is, will that announcement be about the team signing the player, or trading him?
Next: A Real “Unsettled Feeling” Around the Hurricanes Right Now
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 mins ago
Oilers Must Trade Broberg to Move Campbell, If That’s All It Takes
If all it takes is the Edmonton Oilers trading Philip Broberg to move the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Insider Hints Oilers’ Defenseman a Sweetener in Campbell Trade
TSN Insider Darren Dreger says that Philip Broberg might be the sweetener the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal
BetMGM and NHL deepen ties with VIP experiences, branded games, and national broadcast visibility...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Loan Rookie Matt Poitras to Canada World Juniors Team
Boston Bruins rookie Matt Poitras has earned a coveted spot on Team Canada's World...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Did the Maple Leafs Make a Mistake Trading Sam Lafferty?
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Sam Lafferty, but the deal might have been a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Dylan Holloway Return After Christmas a Gift for Oilers’ Draisaitl
Dylan Holloway isn't expected back for the Edmonton Oilers until after Christmas, and his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ GM Reveals Trade Plans Ahead of Upcoming NHL Deadline
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland hints a trade plan, emphasizing strategic moves in the...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Trade Talk On Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Picks Up, 2 Teams Linked
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Karel Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers By Hurricanes, Oilers Among Fits
The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. A few teams look...
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 days ago
Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun explains why a video of him going to the...
Pingback: Ethan Bear Confirms He's Signing With the Washington Capitals
Pingback: Ethan Bear Confirms He's Signing With the Washington Capitals - TD Sports X
Pingback: “Cloudy in the Bay” Concerning Steven Stamkos’ Trade Future Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Ethan Bear Confirms He’s Signing With the Washington Capitals – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com