Erik Haula Signs 3-Year Extension With New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have reached an agreement with center Erik Haula on a three-year contract, as reported by Kevin Weekes. The deal will see Haula earn an annual average value of $3.15 million. While some may argue that the AAV is slightly higher than anticipated, considering the Devils’ potential contract extensions and their search for goaltending upgrades, Haula’s contributions should justify the investment and this is a perfectly fair deal for someone with his two-way upside.

Haula is recognized as a dependable third-line center who excels in penalty killing and can also be utilized on the power play when necessary. Although he may not be relied upon to be the primary driving force, his versatility as a bottom-six forward allows him to adapt to various line combinations.

Here is the breakdown of Haula’s contract:

Year 1: $2.9 million salary, $1 million signing bonus, full no-trade clause

Year 2: $2.15 million salary, $1 million signing bonus, full no-trade clause

Year 3: $2.4 million salary, six-team no-trade list

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald expressed his satisfaction with the deal, stating, “When I traded for Erik, we recognized his ability to help our team progress further. He played a crucial role in all game situations, including power plays, penalty kills, and taking faceoffs, while also providing leadership. Towards the end of the season, he expressed his desire to be part of our ongoing development in New Jersey, and I’m delighted that we swiftly reached an agreement that allows him to establish roots with his family.”

Haula, showing his commitment to the team, stated that he had no intention of playing for any other organization and expressed his eagerness to return to the Devils.

During his first season with the Devils, the 32-year-old veteran showcased his skills, recording 41 points (14 goals and 27 assists) in 80 games. His 27 assists marked a career-high, demonstrating his playmaking abilities and overall value to the team. Haula was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a trade that sent Pavel Zacha the other way on July 13, 2022.

