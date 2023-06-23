Erik Haula Signs 3-Year Extension With New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have reached an agreement with center Erik Haula on a three-year contract, as reported by Kevin Weekes. The deal will see Haula earn an annual average value of $3.15 million. While some may argue that the AAV is slightly higher than anticipated, considering the Devils’ potential contract extensions and their search for goaltending upgrades, Haula’s contributions should justify the investment and this is a perfectly fair deal for someone with his two-way upside.
Haula is recognized as a dependable third-line center who excels in penalty killing and can also be utilized on the power play when necessary. Although he may not be relied upon to be the primary driving force, his versatility as a bottom-six forward allows him to adapt to various line combinations.
Here is the breakdown of Haula’s contract:
- Year 1: $2.9 million salary, $1 million signing bonus, full no-trade clause
- Year 2: $2.15 million salary, $1 million signing bonus, full no-trade clause
- Year 3: $2.4 million salary, six-team no-trade list
General Manager Tom Fitzgerald expressed his satisfaction with the deal, stating, “When I traded for Erik, we recognized his ability to help our team progress further. He played a crucial role in all game situations, including power plays, penalty kills, and taking faceoffs, while also providing leadership. Towards the end of the season, he expressed his desire to be part of our ongoing development in New Jersey, and I’m delighted that we swiftly reached an agreement that allows him to establish roots with his family.”
Haula, showing his commitment to the team, stated that he had no intention of playing for any other organization and expressed his eagerness to return to the Devils.
During his first season with the Devils, the 32-year-old veteran showcased his skills, recording 41 points (14 goals and 27 assists) in 80 games. His 27 assists marked a career-high, demonstrating his playmaking abilities and overall value to the team. Haula was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a trade that sent Pavel Zacha the other way on July 13, 2022.
Next: Should the Maple Leafs Trade for the Flames Tyler Toffoli?
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Erik Johnson Leaving Avalanche, Will Test Free Agent Market
Erik Johnson is leaving the Colorado Avalanche and will test the free agent market...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
38 of the Worst Hockey Jokes: So Bad, They’re Kinda Good
Looking for some really bad hockey jokes that are so bad, they're kind of...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Leonard
The Draft is coming, and NHL Trade Talk will do a series of Draft...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 days ago
Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges
The Montreal Canadiens were the favorites to land Pierre-Luc Dubois. That may no longer...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Rumors of Maple Leafs Buying Out T.J. Brodie Causes Stir
There is chatter the Toronto Maple Leafs might consider buying out T.J. Brodie. Is...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Reportedly Make a Decision On Coach Sheldon Keefe
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly bringing back Sheldon Keefe as head coach and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Karlsson’s Speech and 8 Other Times NHLers Acted Unprofessionally
Did William Karlsson go too far with his Stanley Cup speech? Maybe not, but...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Golden Knights Hit Snag Trying to Sign Barbashev to Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights have offered a long-term extension to Ivan Barbashev, and likely...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Colby Barlow
In the world of NHL Entry Draft prospects, many get oodles of attention. Colby...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Erik Karlsson and Sharks Agree to Seek Trade This Summer
The San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson are both on the same page and...