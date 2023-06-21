Devils Will Only Go So High on Connor Hellebuyck Sign-and-Trade

According to a report by Pierre LeBrun, the New Jersey Devils are actively pursuing Connor Hellebuyck and have expressed their interest in signing the elite goaltender to a contract extension. However, they are cautious about committing to a salary similar to that of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who earns around $9.5 million.

The Devils, known for their progressive front office, recently witnessed the success of Adin Hill, an underrated goalie who won the Cup with Vegas. This has led them to reconsider the idea of investing heavily in a traditional number-one goaltender, although Hellebuyck remains one of the league’s few consistently elite netminders. It’s not that the Devils aren’t interested, more that they’re only interested up to a certain point. MacKenzie Blackwood is likely to be moved and a replacement found, but is Hellebuyck at his desired rate the right fit?

Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets NHL 2

From the player’s perspective, LeBrun also mentions that Hellebuyck would be open to a sign-and-trade deal, which aligns with the Devils’ trajectory as a young and emerging contender. If Hellebuyck were willing to accept a reduced salary to join New Jersey, the team would likely consider it.

Hellebuyck Is the Goalie Prize of the Summer

While John Gibson is also getting a lot of love and could be on the Devils’ radar, Hellebuyck is still the top netminding target of the off-season for a number of teams. Throughout his career, Hellebuyck has maintained an impressive save percentage of .916 and has led the Winnipeg Jets to the postseason in five out of the past six seasons. He has also been honored with a Vezina Trophy win, two other nominations for the award, and has represented the Jets at the All-Star Game on three occasions.

It should be noted that Hellebuyck still has one year remaining on his current six-year contract, which he signed in 2018. He is set to earn $6.166 million this season before becoming a free agent next summer.

Next: Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges