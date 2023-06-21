Devils Will Only Go So High on Connor Hellebuyck Sign-and-Trade

According to a report by Pierre LeBrun, the New Jersey Devils are actively pursuing Connor Hellebuyck and have expressed their interest in signing the elite goaltender to a contract extension. However, they are cautious about committing to a salary similar to that of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who earns around $9.5 million.
The Devils, known for their progressive front office, recently witnessed the success of Adin Hill, an underrated goalie who won the Cup with Vegas. This has led them to reconsider the idea of investing heavily in a traditional number-one goaltender, although Hellebuyck remains one of the league’s few consistently elite netminders. It’s not that the Devils aren’t interested, more that they’re only interested up to a certain point. MacKenzie Blackwood is likely to be moved and a replacement found, but is Hellebuyck at his desired rate the right fit?
From the player’s perspective, LeBrun also mentions that Hellebuyck would be open to a sign-and-trade deal, which aligns with the Devils’ trajectory as a young and emerging contender. If Hellebuyck were willing to accept a reduced salary to join New Jersey, the team would likely consider it.
Hellebuyck Is the Goalie Prize of the Summer
While John Gibson is also getting a lot of love and could be on the Devils’ radar, Hellebuyck is still the top netminding target of the off-season for a number of teams. Throughout his career, Hellebuyck has maintained an impressive save percentage of .916 and has led the Winnipeg Jets to the postseason in five out of the past six seasons. He has also been honored with a Vezina Trophy win, two other nominations for the award, and has represented the Jets at the All-Star Game on three occasions.
It should be noted that Hellebuyck still has one year remaining on his current six-year contract, which he signed in 2018. He is set to earn $6.166 million this season before becoming a free agent next summer.
Next: Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 mins ago
38 of the Worst Hockey Jokes: So Bad, They’re Kinda Good
Looking for some really bad hockey jokes that are so bad, they're kind of...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Leonard
The Draft is coming, and NHL Trade Talk will do a series of Draft...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 20 hours ago
Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges
The Montreal Canadiens were the favorites to land Pierre-Luc Dubois. That may no longer...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Rumors of Maple Leafs Buying Out T.J. Brodie Causes Stir
There is chatter the Toronto Maple Leafs might consider buying out T.J. Brodie. Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Reportedly Make a Decision On Coach Sheldon Keefe
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly bringing back Sheldon Keefe as head coach and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Karlsson’s Speech and 8 Other Times NHLers Acted Unprofessionally
Did William Karlsson go too far with his Stanley Cup speech? Maybe not, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights Hit Snag Trying to Sign Barbashev to Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights have offered a long-term extension to Ivan Barbashev, and likely...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Colby Barlow
In the world of NHL Entry Draft prospects, many get oodles of attention. Colby...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Erik Karlsson and Sharks Agree to Seek Trade This Summer
The San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson are both on the same page and...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Michael Hrabal
Michael Hrabal is a young goalie from the Czech Republic. What makes him special...
Pingback: 38 of the Worst Hockey Jokes: So Bad, They're Kinda Good