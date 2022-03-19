Ducks Trade Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins

As per a couple of sources, including Kevin Weekes, defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been traded to the Boston Bruins from the Anaheim Ducks. Pierre LeBrun is on top of the trade as well, but says the trade call with the NHL hasn’t happened yet and as such, the trade is not yet official. Frank Seravalli has confirmed the deal is done in principle and is just waiting for the details of the trade to come down.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Anaheim will get one first-round pick and two second-round picks in the trade. LeBrun adds, “Hearing that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore also going to Anaheim as part of the Lindholm trade.”

The Bruins were one of two teams rumored to be in on Lindholm as teams were eliminated from contention in the closing days of the deadline. St. Louis was the other club interested. The ask has been reported as at least a first-round pick and a high-end prospect. With the returns going for Ben Chiarot and Josh Manson, it was expected the Ducks would rake in quite the haul.

As per Pierre LeBrun, “Trade call has not happened yet so nothing officially done, but sounds like a big haul for the Ducks in exchange for Hampus Lindholm if the deal goes through with Boston: a 1st-Rd pick this year, 2nd RD pick in 23, 2nd RD pick in 24 plus young roster player…”

