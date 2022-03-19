Two Teams Stepping Up in Hampus Lindholm Trade Sweepstakes

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “trade talks in Anaheim have intensified around Hampus Lindholm.” One of the more coveted defensemen available heading into Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline, Lindholm is potentially the blue line prize that still remains but the ask from the Ducks is high. Dreger adds, “As always, leave room for a “surprise” club to land him, but St Louis and Boston remain prime contenders.”

The Bruins have been in the market for a defenseman most of the season. With news that Jakob Chychrun might not be an option out of Arizona now, it would make sense that the Bruins’ interest in Lindholm would intensify. What they are willing to pay for a rental versus a player that had term (Chychrun) is unclear, but the ask is a first-round pick and a high-end prospect. On 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman says the Bruins have “a chance to be really busy.” The Bruins are also linked to Rickard Rakell, Phil Kessel, and Andrew Copp.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been sniffing around the deadline for weeks but have yet to pull the trigger on any deals. There’s been talk that the team is shopping goaltender Jordan Binnington, they need a defense partner for Colton Parayko. Frank Seravalli said the Blues are willing to swing big but they don’t have any money. The team would need to move out money and it’s not clear who they would move.

The Blues have some long-term contracts on the books that will hurt the team. If they are looking at Lindholm and want to consider extending him to a long-term deal, the Blues will have to ship out some major salary.

