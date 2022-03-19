Rangers Dangling Lafreniere Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the New York Rangers are surprisingly making forward Alexis Lafreniere available in the right trade just days ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Saying it would take a huge offer from another team, the Rangers are trying to make a splash and add a player with term that will help them both short and long-term.
Related: Rangers Rumored to Be Interested in Phil Kessel
Pagnotta said there are some interesting discussions coming out of New York and one such conversation about Lafreniere isn’t bound to make many Rangers’ fans happy. The young forward has 13 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season and he hasn’t made the impact the Rangers might have hoped in his first two seasons. That said, the ceiling for the winger is extremely high and he has been considered one of the pieces the team would like to build around. That he might be someone GM Chris Drury is willing to part with seems surprising.
That said, Pagnotta says the Rangers are being quite specific in the return they want. “It is going to take a significant deal for this to happen,” says the reporter. The return has to be a top-flight talent who has term left on his deal and a reasonable cap hit. They want someone relatively young that they can keep in the fold as they try to manage their cap situation.
In a few years the salary cap is going to be an issue for the Rangers and the team is looking at trying to manage things right away.
Next: Two Teams Stepping Up in Hampus Lindholm Trade Sweepstakes
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 23 mins ago
Trade By Panthers and Flyers Includes Claude Giroux and Owen Tippett
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers for Owen Tippett...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 4 hours ago
Two Teams Stepping Up in Hampus Lindholm Trade Sweepstakes
The teams interested in Hampus Lindholm are narrowing down and two NHL clubs seem...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Toews, Kane, Debrincat Future With Blackhawks After Hagel Trade
The Chicago Blackhawks brought in a huge haul for Brandon Hagel when the team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Latest on Flames Trade Deadline Talk: Monahan, Giordano, Depth D-Man
The Calgary Flames made a couple of big moves ahead of this year's NHL...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Rangers Rumored to Be Interested in Phil Kessel
The New York Rangers are rumored to be one of the few teams that...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Latest on Devils Trade Deadline Talk: Subban, Severson, Blackwood
What do the New Jersey Devils have planned heading into this season's NHL Trade...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Predators Making One Last Run at Re-Signing Filip Forsberg
The Nashville Predators are revisiting talks with Filip Forsberg in a final attempt to...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Teams Still Working Around High Price For Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm
Teams are interested in Ducks' defenseman Hampus Lindholm, but they're also working around a...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Trade for Ben Chiarot from Canadiens
In a trade today, the Florida Panthers brought in Ben Chiarot from the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews Gets Two-Game Suspension for Crosscheck on Dahlin
Could Auston Matthews face a suspension for his crosscheck to the neck of Sabres...
Pingback: Ducks Trade Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins
Pingback: Florida Panthers Finalizing a Trade For Claude Giroux